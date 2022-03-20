Bridgerton’s Claudia Jessie jokes about the “real reason” she and Nicola Coughlan are so close

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of Bridgerton season two this Friday (25 March), Jessie spoke openly about her friendship with Coughlan – and shared a funny anecdote about how the pair grew to be so close.

Asked whether their relationship off-screen mirrors the friendship between Eloise and Penelope, Jessie explained: “Nicola always says it’s the other way around. In Bridgerton, Eloise talks at Penelope a lot of the time; in real life, I’m more introverted and Nicola does most of the chatting.

“We were the first two people cast. I remember seeing our headshots next to each other on a wall and thinking – ‘Cool!’ – because Nicola’s incredible.”