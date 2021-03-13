Spring is well and truly on its way and we’re all looking forward to longer, sunnier days and a chance to take some time off. Until then, we can get excited for ITV’s new reboot of The Darling Buds Of May, which promises to depict people whose lives involve all of the above. The much-loved TV show from the 90s will be reimagined as The Larkins. The new series stars Sabrina Bartlett, who played Siena Rosso in Netflix’s hit period drama, Bridgerton, and she will take over Catherine Zeta-Jones’ iconic role as Mariette.

You may also like Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page has just joined the cast for a big new film

The Larkins, set in the 1950s, is based on H.E. Bates’ novel, The Darling Buds Of May and it tells the story of a working-class family living in Kent, who have to balance their picture-perfect life in the countryside with dealing with threats from government officials. The series will also star Bradley Walsh, who will play Pop Larkin, as well as Tok Stephen, who stars as Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton, a young man who arrives in the village to investigate the Larkin’s tax affairs but finds himself distracted by Mariette (Bartlett). The storyline will centre on Sabrina and Tok’s characters’ romantic relationship and how it is disrupted, both by another man and Mariette’s plans of independence.

Sabrina has released a statement about her excitement at playing the role of Mariette, stating, “I can’t wait to bring these heartwarming stories to life alongside such a wonderful team. It’s just the perfect dose of escapism we all need right now.” Sabrina is not unused to romantic, escapist TV - you could describe Bridgerton as exactly that - so we can’t wait to see what she brings to the role of Mariette.