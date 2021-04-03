The first season of Bridgerton took us all by storm at the end of 2020 and there was one character that fans of the show particularly took to: The Duke of Hastings. Playing a troubled but irresistible suitor, Regé-Jean Page became the breakout start of the Shonda Rhimes show as fans obsessed over his character’s relationship with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). What female viewers enjoyed in particular was how the show adopted the female gaze to make Simon (Page) an object of desire by, in and amongst other methods, having him lick a spoon.

But it has been confirmed that Page will not be returning to our screens for season 2 of Bridgerton and many fans of the show have been left devastated by the news.

The statement from the show, addressed from none other than Lady Whistledown, read: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be apart of the Bridgerton family.” Given The Duke’s central role to season 1 of the show, fans are as confused as they are upset that he will not be returning for season 2, with one viewer tweeting, “What’s the point of Bridgerton Season 2 without Regé-Jean Page playing the Duke of Hastings?” Various celebrities including Kim Kardashian have also expressed shock at Page’s departure. Dionne Warwick tweeted, “No,@regejean! You CANNOT leave me like that. I WILL NOT have it! @bridgerton!!!!!!”

People are also questioning how the storyline will continue without Simon (Page), as season 1 ended with him having reconciled with his wife, Daphne. Bridgerton’s statement explained that, “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer - more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.” “Ok so we will never hear Simon say I love you to Daphne? We will never see him teach his son his letters and numbers?” one viewer asked. Fans who have read the books the series are based on - written by Julia Quinn - have explained that Daphne and Simon were destined to have more minor roles in the second season anyway, however, with one reader saying, “isn’t this exactly how the books are tho? like we have another bridgerton sibling as the lead in season 2 with their own love interest”. And many viewers of the show are excited that Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, will have more of a central role in the second season. One fan tweeted, “It’s Anthony Bridgerton’s time to shine. You just gotta deal with it.” “[A]fter reading The Viscount Who Loved Me, I am very excited to watch a whole season of Anthony Bridgerton,” offered another Twitter user.