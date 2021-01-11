It’s a truth universally acknowledged that everyone in the world is either a) watching Bridgerton at the moment, b) about to watch it, or c) genuinely considering rewatching the whole Netflix TV series from start to finish. Why? Because it’s fun, quite frankly. Because the gorgeous costume drama offers us an escape from our dark Covid-addled lives. Because it’s romantic, and sexy, and boasts a soundtrack unlike any other. Because Shonda Rhimes is a goddess and knows exactly how to give the people what they want. Because (and let’s face it, this is the real crux of the matter) everyone is talking about it on Twitter and we don’t want to be left out, damn it!

On top of all of the above, though, the show – for all of its frothy strawberry milkshake-sweetness – boasts a truly stellar cast. Each and every single one of them delivers a truly believable performance, not least of all Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, and Regé-Jean Page, who stars as Simon Bassett, aka the Duke of Hastings.

In Bridgerton, they’re our classic Regency romantic heroes: despite all of that chemistry bubbling away under the surface, it’s hate at first sight. When the pair strike up a mutually beneficial arrangement to fake an engagement, though, Daphne soon finds herself falling for her faux lover. Will she be able to make the faux relationship a reality? No spoilers but… well, you can probably guess what happens.

Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings.

As mentioned already, Page and Dynevor are incredibly talented actors, which means their on-screen romance feels incredibly real. It feels so real, in fact, that Bridgerton fans have taken to ‘shipping’ the actors, noisily proclaiming that they’d like to see the duo get together IRL. This is… well, it’s unsurprising: die-hard fans of TV shows have ‘shipped’ actors for as long as we can remember, and it was inevitable that Page and Dynevor should attract their attention. What is a tad surprising, though, is just how many journalists have stoked these rumours by asking the actors to spill the beans on their personal lives.

During one such interview with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans and Kit Hoover, Page and Dynevor were asked about the nature of their relationship (albeit in a roundabout way, via a pointed question about which of the Bridgerton cast members are dating off-camera). “Who’s connected to who on, and maybe off, screen?” asked Evans tentatively. “We just want to know about off-screen,” interjected Hoover, before suggesting that the two actors were secretly playing footsie under the table. “Give us the details so we can get ahead of the game.” For a few moments, the Page and Dynevor were unable to keep themselves from laughing. When it became clear that the journalists were actually awaiting an answer, though, the real-life Duke of Hastings had the best possible response. Check it out:

“I think that everything you need to know is on camera,” Page explained, ignoring Hoover’s claims that he and Dynevor were ‘blushing’. “I think that the sparky words, the scripts and material are more than enough.” Polite, gracious, and an expert way to gently nudge the conversation back on topic, you’d be forgiven for thinking Page was a duke in real life, wouldn’t you? Bridgerton is streaming on Netflix now.

