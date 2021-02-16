You may also like Netflix’s Bridgerton is getting 8 beautiful seasons? Here’s what you need to know

So, what actually happens in the second book? According to the official synopsis: “Anthony Bridgerton hasn’t just decided to marry – he’s even chosen a wife! The only obstacle is his intended’s older sister, Kate Sheffield – the most meddlesome woman ever to grace a London ballroom. The spirited schemer is driving Anthony mad with her determination to stop the betrothal, but when he closes his eyes at night, Kate is the woman haunting his increasingly erotic dreams…!”

It continues: “Contrary to popular belief, Kate is quite sure that reformed rakes do not make the best husbands – and Anthony Bridgerton is the most wicked rogue of them all. Kate is determined to protect her sister – but she fears her own heart is vulnerable. And when Anthony’s lips touch hers, she’s suddenly afraid she might not be able to resist the reprehensible rake herself…” It’s now been confirmed that Simone Ashley, who you will recognise as Olivia from hit series Sex Education, will join the Bridgerton cast as Anthony’s tricky and unexpected romantic interest. Although the surnames have been changed, it looks like Ashley will play the same Kate who is the older sister of Anthony’s original love interest in the book.

Netflix confirmed to Variety that Ashley will play Kate Sharma, saying: “Kate is a smart, independent woman who is new to the ton and its many social events (and expectations). For Anthony, winning Kate over won’t be an easy task.” Nicola Coughlan, who stars as Penelope Featherington, has shared her excitement over the news, tweeting: “This is so exciting!!! Welcome to our new Leading Lady!”

She later shared a tweet that read: “It’s the way Kate Sheffield and Anthony Bridgerton are going annihilate everyone in season two of Bridgerton for me,” and added: “My body is ready.” Although a release date has not yet been confirmed, it’s likely that the new season will land around Christmas, when it was first released last year.

