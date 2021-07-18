When the coronavirus pandemic first hit in March 2020, many TV and film sets were forced to close down until case numbers decreased again in summer that year.

Since then, many have found ways to negate the risk of Covid-19 to their cast and crew members, reducing the number of pandemic-related delays to our favourite shows. However, these measures haven’t eradicated all risk – as the latest news from the Bridgerton set has shown.

As reported by Deadline, production on the show’s second season has been suspended indefinitely following two positive Covid-19 tests on set within the last week, amid rising case numbers of the Delta variant here in the UK.