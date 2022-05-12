But now, we also have some further casting news to mull over.

Hannah Dodd is joining the cast of Netflix's Bridgerton season three.

While the Bridgerton clan is a big one, we’ve come to recognise them over the two instalments of the series so far. Now, it seems as though one of the Bridgerton daughters is being replaced. Hannah Dodd (Anatomy Of A Scandal) will star as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes, who has left to become the lead on another project for Netflix (Lockwood & Co). As the series synopsis states, Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a “mystery within her chatty, extroverted family”.

It continues: “Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.” Dodd is a rising UK star who has previously featured in a recurring role in two seasons of the highly popular series Harlots. Most recently, people will recognise her from Anatomy Of A Scandal, where Dodd starred as the younger version of series lead Sienna Miller. She then followed this with a lead role in the miniseries Flowers In The Attic: The Origins – an adaptation of the popular and controversial books.

Hannah Dodd is replacing Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton.

You may also like Bridgerton prequel: these series stars just teased some exciting details about the Queen Charlotte spin-off drama

Finally, Dodd filmed a supporting lead role in the sequel to the popular Enola Holmes film opposite Millie Bobby Brown. The casting news also comes following the confirmation that Bridgerton will return to production this summer. While current details about the upcoming season are being held as a well-kept secret, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more. Watch this space.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy