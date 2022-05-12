Not much is currently known about the new series of Bridgerton, but what we do know is that a new face has already joined the cast.
It seems like just a moment ago that the world was in Bridgerton-themed pandemonium.
As we stocked our wardrobe full of corset tops, decorated our homes with royalcore and reflected on the impact of the second season, our minds wondered about what could be in store for season three.
We lapped up the Kate Sharma-focused episodes with such ferocity that the second season passed us by in a flash. We got our fill of longing gazes and slow-building romance, but as ever is the case with Bridgerton, the fans (ie us) are forever wanting more. We may be getting a spin-off series and already know that Simone Ashley is confirmed for season three, hereby leaving her role in Netflix’s Sex Education.
But now, we also have some further casting news to mull over.
While the Bridgerton clan is a big one, we’ve come to recognise them over the two instalments of the series so far. Now, it seems as though one of the Bridgerton daughters is being replaced.
Hannah Dodd (Anatomy Of A Scandal) will star as Francesca Bridgerton, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes, who has left to become the lead on another project for Netflix (Lockwood & Co).
As the series synopsis states, Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a “mystery within her chatty, extroverted family”.
It continues: “Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.”
Dodd is a rising UK star who has previously featured in a recurring role in two seasons of the highly popular series Harlots. Most recently, people will recognise her from Anatomy Of A Scandal, where Dodd starred as the younger version of series lead Sienna Miller.
She then followed this with a lead role in the miniseries Flowers In The Attic: The Origins – an adaptation of the popular and controversial books.
Finally, Dodd filmed a supporting lead role in the sequel to the popular Enola Holmes film opposite Millie Bobby Brown.
The casting news also comes following the confirmation that Bridgerton will return to production this summer. While current details about the upcoming season are being held as a well-kept secret, we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.
Watch this space.
Images: Getty