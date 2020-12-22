I tried to rewatch Bridget Jones’ Diary last week. Lockdown boredom coupled with a large dose of Christmas spirit got the better of me. But I just couldn’t make it through; I admitted defeat at the five-minute mark, just after our eponymous heroine had babbled embarrassingly at uptight lawyer Mark Darcy before declaring she’d die “fat and alone”. With men like Darcy and Daniel Cleaver around, sounds fine to me, luv.

Since first catching a glimpse of Bridget, her bottle of wine and her perpetual “who, me?” expression, aged 12, I’ve been a hater. Even back then, as a precocious little proto-feminist, something about the film rubbed me up the wrong way. How much store Bridget set by losing weight, how she kept getting mugged off by two, obviously, lame duck men and how she tried so desperately to be something she was not, just to appeal to those same lame duck men.