Buffy is a blonde teenager – AND a cheerleader – but she’s quick as a whip, sassy AF, responsible for the lives of everyone around her, and ridiculously, ridiculously strong.



So, no, she’s definitely not the “dumb blonde” that a lot of people – including her school’s principal – take her for.

Women, don’t let anyone tell you that you have to look or behave a certain way, and never let anyone pigeonhole you based on your gender or appearances. You can be whoever you want to be. And if that’s an ass-kicking demon slayer who can rattle off the world’s most popular nail varnishes at the drop of a hat, so be it.