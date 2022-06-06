If you’re a longtime fan, you’ll know that the Christmas episode is always full of life-lessons, emotional moments and returning faces to Nonnatus House. We know that filming for series 12 is currently underway and with it, so is filming for the anticipated Christmas special. As well as the April announcement for the new series, we’ve recently also been treated to some behind-the-scenes looks at the magic to come.

In a shot of Helen George (who plays midwife Trixie Franklin), the post announces: “Behind the scenes on the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special: Trixie prepares… “Hello all! We just LOVE this beautiful shot of Helen preparing to film a scene on our new Christmas Special set. What will 1968 bring for Trixie? Will her relationship with Matthew continue to blossom?” We’ve also been treated to another heartwarming shot of Stephen McGann, who stars as Doctor Turner. The post reads: “The filming of this current festive episode has marked a moving return to business for our cast. The easing of the toughest pandemic restrictions after two long years has meant that our cast are now able to interact more freely once again. “This has been a real joy for our team – but none more so than for our own Dr Turner, actor Stephen McGann, who can now return to his favourite on-set hobby: meeting and holding our adorable newborns!!”

The post continues: “During the pandemic there have rightly been tough restrictions placed on close contact with our infants, for fear of virus spread. One of the consequences of this was that our cast couldn’t work directly with the newborn babies. This was a real challenge for a birth drama like ours, but one we faced, like others, as a medical necessity. For two years we’ve had to radically change the way we filmed births – and our cast had to adjust technically to the greater distances involved. “So when we finally had our first birth scene to film in this episode, Stephen took the opportunity to meet his first young star in two years – and our director of photography Toby Moore sneaked this shot of that moment.”

Well, as well as a new snapshot of McGann in action, the actor has also revealed what’s in store for the Christmas special. Speaking to RadioTimes at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival in May, he wasn’t able to mention any specifics about who might return – but he did promise that it will be emotional for fans. “Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way,” he explained. “I think it draws on its own history again, but there’s a lot of joy at Christmas as usual. But there’s also a great story there too, and it’s been really enjoyable to do.” While we don’t know any specifics about plotline or character returns, we’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more. If previous years are anything to go by, though, we can preemptively highlight the evening of Christmas day in our calendars for Call The Midwife’s return. Watch this space for updates.

