Call The Midwife manages to take the hard-hitting business of baby delivery and nursing, team it with a female-led cast, thought-provoking plotlines and make it into one very lovable BBC series. The period drama has, arguably, risen to national treasure status – not least because of all of the wonderful midwives at Nonnatus House. As well as yearly Christmas specials and an exciting series 11 – which only came to an end this February – fans have been left to wonder just when series 12 will be coming to our screens. Well, it seems as though we needn’t have thought about it for long as it’s just been confirmed that filming for the 12th season is currently underway.

Announcing the news on the official Call The Midwife social media accounts, the post says: “BREAKING NEWS!! Call The Midwife begins filming for Series 12! Hello all! WE’RE BACK!!! “We bring you this picture straight from the Nonnatus House set, where our team began filming again just a few hours ago on a brand new Christmas Special and series 12 of Call The Midwife! This year Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne) and Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane) were there to provide us with the traditional clapperboard shot that marks the beginning of the first scene of the new season. “We also hope to bring you some exclusive festive sneak peeks from our Poplar Christmas set later this week… so stay tuned! Call The Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and series 12 in 2023.”

Leonie Elliott stars as Lucille Anderson in BBC's Call The Midwife.

Speaking to Radio Times, series star Megan Cusack (who plays Nancy Corrigan) previously said of filming the new series that she was “just really excited to get together with everyone again because everyone’s so lovely. It’s like a family. The crew are great. It’s great crack.” Helen George (Trixie Franklin) also commented: “What’s nice is we’re not going to have Covid restrictions for the first time in a few years, which will be wonderful.” Laura Main (Sister Bernadette) added: “There will be no perspex. We can kiss, we can touch and do what we do.”

Filming for Call The Midwife series 12 is finally underway.

While we don’t know what will be in store for the East End nurses, we do know that it will continue to shine a light on not just the beloved protagonists’ lives but also some important themes. So far, the series has discussed women’s rights, abortion, diversity and we’re sure series 12 will be have much of the same enlightening focus. We’ll be sure to keep you updated once we know more. Watch this space for updates.

