From the moment Call The Midwife viewers first met Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) in the season 10 premiere, they decided that the widower was destined to fall head-over-heels for the headstrong Trixie Franklin (Helen George).

“I can’t imagine the handsome widower will stay single for long,” tweeted one viewer earlier in the season. “I hope that Trixie snaps him up. It’s about time she met a nice man.”

Another wrote: “Anyone else hoping that Trixie gets together with Matthew Aylward in the future?”

And one more asked social media at large: “Can we possibly see a glimmer of hope for Trixie later?”