Call The Midwife has been a staple part of our TV diets ever since the first episode aired on 15 January 2012. Created by Heidi Thomas, however, the BBC drama was originally based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth who worked with the Community of St. John the Divine, an Anglican religious order, at their convent in the East End in London. And, as anyone who has read the books will know, we’re nearing the end of Nonnatus House. Which means, yes, the events of Sunday night’s episode have absolutely left us feeling more than a little shaken.

In the episode, we saw lovable handyman Fred (Cliff Parisi) land the Sisters in a whole world of trouble with the Board of Health – even if he did do so accidentally. Fred, who was at Nonnatus to do a little “make do and mend” repair work, found himself speaking to an inspector. And, during their conversation, he let slip that the rent, furniture and midwives wages are all paid for by “friendly millionaire” Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix).

It’s a harmless comment, sure, but it’s enough to prompt Dr Threepwood (Timothy Harker) to call Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) in for a very uncomfortable meeting. “Nonnatus House is financially inefficient and too dependent on the resources of the Turner practice, which we also have in our sights,” he tells her, citing that both “use dangerous unskilled labour for maintenance” and “are currently only operational because of private charity.” As ever, Sister Julienne knows exactly what to say, and begins an enchanting speech about the power of love, charity, and prayer. Unfortunately for her, however, Threepwood isn’t interested. At all. “It is 1968,” he reminds her curtly. “Love is no longer a legitimate currency.”

Threepwood goes on to declare that Nonnatus House will lose its agency status and its autonomy, which means that all staff members will be unceremoniously placed under the employment of the health services. And, as if that weren’t damning enough to the likes of Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt), Dr Patrick Turner (Stephen McGann) and Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) – all of whom have earned a black mark next to their names after last week’s gastroenteritis outbreak – Threepwood points out that the Board of Health now has the power to close Nonnatus House “as and when it deems appropriate.” Which, considering the series has only been renewed up until season 13 on BBC One, throws into question whether or not Call The Midwife will still grace our screens after 2024. Is this the beginning of the end, then, for the critically acclaimed period drama? Will Nonnatus House be closed down in Call The Midwife? In Jennifer Worth’s third memoir, Farewell To The East End, we learn that Nonnatus House closed after 99 years of serving the public in 1978 and was later pulled down.

“They had come to Poplar in 1879, when there was virtually no medical or nursing care, and their dedication and self-sacrifice had saved the lives of thousands of poor women,” Worth writes. “They were known and loved by everyone living in the area, but in the brave new world of modern technology, the nuns suddenly seemed absurdly old-fashioned. The history of these heroic women was forgotten.”

Call The Midwife is nearing a point in British history when women, for the first time, had control over their own fertility, and the birth rate plummeted.

Worth goes on to note that, while the nuns closed their midwifery and nursing practice, “they removed to the Mother House, to await God’s calling for work… [and] left quietly and with no fuss. Perhaps only the local clergy and a handful of older people were aware they had gone.” Despite this, though, the nuns began working to help the city of London’s community in countless other ways, including “drug abuse, shelter for the homeless, working with the deaf, helping Asian women integrate into British life, and in the 1980s they started working with AIDS patients.” “They continue to do these and other tasks into the new millennium,” she finishes. Is season 13 the final season of Call The Midwife? Heidi Thomas has said that the show could run through until the 1970s – which, when you consider the fact that season 13 will focus on 1969 – isn’t all that far away. “The order of nuns on whom the Nonnatus nuns are based stay in the East End until the 1970s, but I think more importantly than that single historic fact is that of women’s lives and the lives of the working classes as well, because increasingly over the years we’ve written about them, which I think also brings in a fresh dynamic which is always changing,” she tells Radio Times. “There are so many stories to tell, medically, socially, even emotionally, and I think we could keep on going. The proviso I would give is that at the moment we’re only commissioned for series 12, which we’re halfway through filming, and series 13, which we will make next year.”

Thomas concludes: “Beyond that we don’t know what plans the BBC has, so yes we would be waiting on news from them I think.” Hmm, that doesn’t fill us with too much hope, if we’re honest. Because, to echo the sentiments of one irate viewer on Twitter, a life without Nonnatus house really would be dreadful. “I must protest @CallTheMidwife1 never end!” they add. Hear hear, to be honest. Fingers crossed the Board of Health has a sudden change of heart, eh? Call The Midwife airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

