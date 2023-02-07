Call The Midwife broke all of our hearts a little bit this week, thanks to its moving story about the different forms that loneliness can take throughout our lives. For Heather O’Dwyer (Lucy Burrows), a pregnant 15-year-old, it’s not so much a case of being alone day in, day out; instead, it’s feeling like the odd one out in her family. Or, as Trixie (Helen George) points out during an emotional courtroom scene, it’s the fact that Heather has been given the nickname of ‘Mistake’. “Can you imagine how that feels to be told that?” she asks.

For Trixie herself, meanwhile, loneliness looks an awful lot like being let down by her cousins – who basically commit the 1960s version of ghosting when they fail to show up for their bridesmaid dress fittings without a word’s notice. And Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) befell the same fate of far too many elderly people: everyone was too busy to sit and have a conversation with her, despite her best efforts. It wasn’t long before she found herself sat in the gardens alone, attempting to interact with someone, anyone, with very little luck – until a small dog came running up to her, that is.

Later in the episode, Sister Monica Joan found the same dog sat waiting for her outside Nonnatus House, and told it: “Dogs are not sanctioned within. I am not the legislator.” When the dog refused to budge, though, she demurred and let him inside, telling the pup: “You were sent at a time of loneliness, and we must accept what we are sent.” By cleverly deciding to name the dog Nothing, Sister Monica Joan was able to avoid the sin of lying to her fellow nuns and midwives – repeatedly informing them that, “There is Nothing here,” whenever they asked about the strange sounds coming from her room. Eventually, though, Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) uncovered evidence of Nothing’s presence – via a child’s painting, no less – and they informed Sister Monica Joan that she would have to bid farewell to her new friend. “But he can stay with me, in my room,” she pleaded. “He’s been there all week and you did not know.” “I am sorry, but this is a clinical house,” replied Sister Julienne. “We simply cannot allow pets.”

“He is such a comfort to me, and I he,” said Sister Monica Joan bitterly. “His owners abandoned him.” As it turns out, though, Nothing’s family hadn’t abandoned him; indeed, they had been searching for him tirelessly, but had been unable to get anywhere near him as he had been cooped up inside Nonnatus House. Still, though, Sister Julienne softened when she realised why her fellow nun had felt the need to smuggle a dog into her room. “I must ensure that you are not so alone in the future,” she said. “I have been remiss.” “You have been busy,” allowed Sister Monica Joan stiltedly. “I should never be too busy for you,” replied Sister Julienne firmly.

Heather found it difficult to get the affection she needed from her family at an important point in her life.

Trixie, meanwhile, decided to use her upcoming wedding as an opportunity to pay homage to the connections she has forged with her colleagues. “I have no bridesmaids,” she told them. “And I realised that I only want bridesmaids who I care for deeply. Will you be mine?”

And, when Heather’s parents were informed of the enormous impact their light-hearted words were having on their daughter (“It was just a joke. It WAS a mistake, but a happy one!”), they vowed to treat her with the affection she so desperately needed. To finally offer her the parental care she had not been given until this point. To acknowledge, at last, that their daughter had been lonely – and that it was largely down to them. As such, the episode served as an important reminder that, while loneliness affects over a million older adults across the UK, it can also impact children, teenagers and younger adults, too. And that loneliness can take many shapes – whether that’s feeling like the “odd one out” in your family, adrift from your friends, or completely alone. “Young people experience periods of transition, just as older people do,” Professor Katie Wright-Bevans tells The Conversation, noting that “transitioning from one stage of life to another often means a shift in identity, which challenges our sense of self” – something which, as we saw earlier this year with Leonie Elliott’s character, Lucille, can lead to feelings of intense loneliness.

A sense of community can help to ward off feelings of loneliness, particularly during times of transition.

Adding that loneliness is not only a health issue, but a social issue, Wright-Bevans notes that “communities can provide the sense of identity and belonging which protects people from feeling lonely in times of change” but that bringing older and younger people together is perhaps the best way “to tackle loneliness across the course of life, by identifying common interests shared across the generations”. Or, to put it in the words of Call The Midwife’s Jenny Worth (Vanessa Redgrave), “a new beginning is a welcome thing. A new week, a new job, a new term at school. Each brings the thrill of a clean slate, a shining start. The heart leaps up at the chance to try again, to do our best, to sow the seed of something that will grow… “Sometimes the fates decree that we should start our lives afresh. We must forgive where we condemned, and seek to mend the things we shattered. Nothing may ever be perfect again, but there is always beauty somewhere. Hold it close, breathe it in, in case it cannot stay. The heart will always find its place. Some call it home, some call it friendship. “If we’re lucky, we can call it love.” Call The Midwife airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

