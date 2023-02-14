Is it humanly possible for us to get through an hour of Call The Midwife without feeling ever so slightly teary? We think not. In the penultimate episode of season 12 (the big finale, which will see Helen George’s Nurse Trixie finally tie the knot with Olly Rix’s Matthew, will arrive on 26 February, after taking a brief break for the Baftas next Sunday), it was the show’s poignant lesson about families that had us reaching for the tissues. Bentley’s Dairy, we learn at the start of this week’s instalment, is holding a competition for the residents of Poplar, encouraging them to bring their families along to pose for photos together. There are three potential categories: bonny babies, for adorable youngsters; super siblings, for brothers and sisters; and fabulous families, for, you guessed it, the whole gang.

Yes, it’s essentially a marketing exercise for condensed milk, but the nuns of Nonnatus House have agreed to the “quid pro quo” of helping the Dairy carry out the event in exchange for some tinned supplies that will make a huge difference for local people.

You may also like Call The Midwife season 12: the one thing everyone keeps getting wrong about the BBC drama

“We can help a lot of families with this, and just for taking a few snaps for a competition,” notes Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings). “Especially for those without refrigeration – now they can give the children a bowl of cornflakes without worrying about spoilt milk.” When the nuns suggest that Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) poses for a snap with her daughter Colette (Francesca Fullilove), the nurse demurs, as she knows that the pair don’t fit in with the conventional family template. Nancy, you might remember, gave birth when she was just 17; publicly, Colette is often referred to as her sister, and lives with a foster family nearby. They have, she reckons, “no chance of winning”, but even Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett)’s reminder that it’s more about the memento than the actual competition itself – “It’s just that Colette grows up a little more every time I see her… I just thought you might like to capture the fleeting moment,” she says – can’t persuade her. “I didn’t come along because I didn’t think it was right,” Nancy admits. “The only category we could enter is the one for families, and we’re not a family. We don’t even live together.” It’s up to the straight-talking Phyllis to remind her that families are about love, not about ticking boxes or fitting into a template – and by that measure, Nancy and Colette are “more a family than plenty of others”.

“You’ve only to look at the two of you to see the love, and after you’ve fought so hard to be in Colette’s life?” she persists. Luckily, Phyllis still has “a couple of shots to use up” before she has to send the films off to the Dairy, meaning there’s still time for Nancy and Colette to pose for a family portrait of their own. In the episode’s heartwarming final shot, we see the pair looking through the photos together. Elsewhere in the episode, there are plenty of reminders that a family isn’t necessarily all about two parents and 2.4 children living in a picture-perfect home. The O’Connors are a young couple who, at the start of this week’s instalment, are living in a caravan on the edge of a construction site; Imelda (Grainne Good) is in the late stages of her second pregnancy, but they are soon thrown out of their temporary home. Their story, we’re shown, is sadly one of many similar cases: every day, people queue up outside the Tower Hamlets housing office, desperately trying to secure safe, clean accommodation, and every day many are turned away. Though Call The Midwife is a period piece, now taking place in the late 1960s, the episode can’t help but strike a chord. The House of Lords Built Environment Committee published a housebuilding report last year that found a “serious shortage” of social housing; the cost of living crisis and rising rent have also made housing insecurity a major concern.

Nancy and Colette in Call the Midwife

When Imelda gives birth to a daughter, she and her family have had to resort to squatting in a derelict building, where she “could hear rats running about half the night”. After a few complications, she is brought to Nonnatus House, but while she’s in hospital, her older son has to be briefly taken into foster care, while her husband Maurice (Niall McNamee) stays in a men’s hostel on the other side of the city. She’s heartbroken at the thought of being parted from her son, but Nancy – who’s perhaps best placed to empathise with her – reassures her that they are very much still a family, and shares her own experiences of having a daughter in foster care. Then there’s Rosemary Mason (Hannah-Jane Fox), who gives birth more than a decade after she last became a mum. We later learn, though, that this is not her fifth baby, but her sixth – before she married husband Arthur, she had to give up a son, Leon (Spike White), who was born when she was a teenager.

Leon is now struggling with both a case of hepatitis and a drug problem – and it’s clear that he’s still hurting after reuniting with his mother as an adult, only for her to refuse to tell the truth to her other, more conventional family. After a conversation with Shelagh Turner (Laura Main), Rosemary finds the courage to open up to Arthur, who welcomes Leon into the family with open arms. He’s not bothered about her past, or what other people might think. And finally, we’re reminded that the nuns and staff at Nonnatus House have a family-style bond of their own, when it becomes apparent that Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is suffering from hepatitis too. They’re devastated, and throw themselves into caring for her. As Jenny Worth (Vanessa Redgrave)’s narration puts it in the closing moments, this episode certainly proves that “love knows many ways of being”. Call The Midwife airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy