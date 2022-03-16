It seems to be the flavour du jour when it comes to TV series and we’re certainly not complaining. Hulu’s latest drama, though, is taking everything we thought we knew about friendship and turning it on its head. Candy is the chilling true crime story based on the real-life case of Candy Montgomery – a Texas-based housewife who killed her friend Betty Gore with an axe in 1980. Gory stuff, right? If that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, The Sinner’s Jessica Biel is leading the cast as the titular character – taking over the role from The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss due to scheduling conflicts. With that, here’s everything you need to know about Candy.

Jessica Biel will star as Candy Montgomery in Hulu's Candy.

What is the plot of Candy? Hulu’s Candy is based on the true case of Candy Montgomery. As the synopsis reads: “In 1980 Texas, Montgomery seemingly had it all – a loving husband with a good job, a daughter and a son, a nice house in the brand new suburbs – so why did she kill her friend from church?” While details of the case are known, this series is set to dig beneath the surface and uncover what went on from the perspective of Montgomery. The series comes from the same producers of The Act and The Sinner, so we just know that chilling scenes and tense moments will be in great supply here. The true crime case at the heart of this series is clearly a source of TV inspiration as another HBO Max series is also in the works, based on the same story. It’s set to be released later this year and will star Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) in the titular role.

Yellowjackets' Melanie Lynskey will star as Candy's murdered best friend Betty Gore in Hulu's Candy.

Who will star in Candy? Jessica Biel will be leading the cast as Montgomery while Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) will star as Betty Gore, the fated friend. Timothy Simons (Veep) will play Candy’s husband Pat. He is “a brilliant engineer and loving father”, according to the synopsis, “but the events on the morning of Friday 13 June 1980, rattle his perfect life to the core.” Pablo Schreiber (The Wire) will play Alan Gore, the husband of Betty. Also joining the cast will be Liz McGeever (The Wonder Years) and Annie Cook (The Passage).

Timothy Simons will star as Candy's husband Pat Montgomery in the true crime series.

Is there a trailer for Candy? There most certainly is. If fake smiles and lingering glances send shivers down your spine in a similar way to us, you’ll want to brace yourself for this one. In the trailer, we see Montgomery (Biel) lead the kind of life many can only aspire to – popping round to friends’ houses, living with her husband and children in an idyllic little town and singing along in church choir practices. But when we flash to a courtroom scene, a lawyer asks her: “Prior to June 13th, did you like Betty Gore?” You’d expect the answer to be natural and straight-forward but instead, Montgomery asks: “What do you mean?” Even answering how she’d characterise their relationship, she has to pause: “We were… friends,” she says. As we see scenes of anger, axes, blood and bleach flash by, we get the feeling that this series will be one of the standout true crime dramas of the year – we can’t wait. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

When and where will Candy be available to watch? Candy will be available to stream via Hulu in the US, with UK streaming plans still yet to be announced. We’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more. Watch this space.

