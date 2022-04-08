In all their forms, crime dramas are some of the best TV series to get stuck into, binge-watch and then obsess over for weeks to come. Recently, our watchlists for the genre have only been expanding and we couldn’t be happier. From BBC’s upcoming Wolf, Sky’s The Staircase, Apple’s Disclaimer and even a possible new instalment of HBO’s True Detective, it seems as though now’s as good a time as any to get involved with all things TV and crime-related.

So, it’s safe to say that when we heard a lauded South African drama was making its way to our screens by way of Channel 4, we were very, very excited. Premiering this Sunday 10 April, The Cane Field Killings is a detective drama with a fierce female lead, clever writing and thought-provoking plotlines. What more could we want?

Kim Engelbrecht stars as criminal profiler, Reyka Gama in Channel 4's The Cane Field Killings.

The eight-episode drama stars Kim Engelbrecht (Bullet Proof, The Flash) as criminal profiler Reyka Gama. She may be brilliant at her job but she’s hiding a darker past that she’s struggling to come to terms with. You see, Reyka was abducted as a child by farmer Angus Speelman (played by Game Of Thrones’ Iain Glen) and has lived with the consequences of that ever since. Now, though, she channels that traumatic experience to attempt to enter the mindset of Africa’s most notorious criminals. The Cane Field Killings follows her investigation into a string of brutal murders committed by a serial killer in the titular sugar cane fields of Kwa-Zulu-Natal.

Game Of Thrones’ Iain Glen also stars in Channel 4's The Cane Field Killings.

According to the synopsis: “20 years on from her abduction, the manipulative, charming Speelman still exerts a powerful hold on Reyka, and this relationship, together with the one she is struggling to rebuild with her mother, Elsa, forms the backbone of the story. “The series takes viewers into a tropical world of stifling heat and dangerous wildlife, ruled by a criminal underworld and characterised by shadowy political manoeuvring.” The series, which is known simply as Reyka in South Africa, was well received, with Twitter users praising the series for its stellar acting and tense storyline. It’s also produced by Serena Cullen who produced BBC One’s heart wrenching Four Lives, which stars Sheridan Smith.

Watch the trailer for The Cane Field Killings here:

Nick Lee, Channel 4’s head of acquisitions, said of the upcoming drama: “The Cane Field Killings is a striking crime drama with a compelling lead character and a deep sense of place. “It’s a rarely told South African perspective on a detective story which brings together fascinating historical and contemporary themes and which we’re thrilled to bring to British audiences on Channel 4 and All 4.” The Cane Field Killings airs this Sunday 10 April on Channel 4 at 10pm, with all episodes then available to watch on All 4.

