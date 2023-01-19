Life after Big? Carrie and Aidan are here to make a point about rebound relationships

Reader, I have a confession to make: I’ve always secretly loved Sex And The City’s Carrie and Aidan. And so, when photos from the set of And Just Like That’s second season – photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding actual hands, no less – went viral earlier this week, I may have lost my mind. Just the teensiest bit. “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?!?!?” I typed haphazardly on Instagram, tagging a few choice friends and adding a string of scream emojis for good measure. “Do you think Carrie and Aidan are FINALLY getting back together?” And then, just to show I possess a modicum of self awareness: “Is it bad I care this much?”

Now look, I know what you’re thinking (probably). You’re thinking, ‘Kayleigh, you have gone on record to state that you hated Carrie and Big’s toxic on-and-off relationship. You literally wrote an entire article about it being the worst storyline to ever be included in Sex And The City. Are you the world’s biggest hypocrite or what?’ I hear you; I do. And, sure, I get where you’re coming from, but these are two entirely different scenarios – largely because Chris Noth’s Big was the absolute pits. He was the worst kind of fuck-boy (fuck-man?), and his unique brand of toxicity was catching: honestly, I hand-on-heart believe that he always brought out the worst and nastiest parts of Carrie. RIP and all that, but the Peloton chose its victim wisely, quite frankly.

Aidan, on the other hand, was kind, and he was thoughtful, and he always put her first. He made her a closet. He had a dog. He point-blank refused to play mind-games. And, on top of all that, he understood how important Carrie’s friends were to her (remember how he rushed to help Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda when she had a bad fall at home? Because this woman does). Basically, Aidan never made Carrie feel bad, or mad, or sad about anything – despite Big apologists insisting that Aidan was a “manic pixie artisan boy” with a ton of “red flags” of his own (such as his ultimatums around smoking, inability to forgive and forget Carrie’s infidelity, penchant for “ambush” wedding proposals, and inexplicable fondness for turquoise jewellery and leather pants). That being said, though, all two of their breakups – not to mention the wild events of that controversial second movie – made a lot of sense to me.

Why? Because Aidan may have been the right guy, but he entered Carrie’s life at the wrong time entirely.

Think about it: Aidan was, odd character flaws aside, a standup guy – and plenty of people’s dream boyfriend on paper. His ‘traditional’ goals of love, marriage and a baby carriage were never going to match up with Carrie’s at that time, though; this was a woman who used her oven for shoe storage, who preferred to keep her money where she could see it (hanging in her closet), and who was, most importantly, very much in love with the idea of falling in love. Her whole column, in fact, fed off the feverish flush that comes hand-in-hand with any new romance (and the passion of a fiery breakup), so of course she craved the excitement of her and Big’s emotional rollercoaster over the quiet stability that Aidan offered. Of course she did. Now, however, things have changed. Over the course of two films, Carrie has grown into the kind of woman who actually kinda likes the idea of an established relationship. Of coming home to the same person each night, of snuggling up in bed to read alongside one another, of cooking new recipes for a fun ‘at-home’ date night. Of giving up the hunt for that special someone, because they’re right there beside you, lending you their reading glasses so you don’t have to splash out on your own. Of, above all else, never taking someone for granted – because, as the events of And Just Like That Us have proven, you never truly know how long you’ve got.

Is this a rebound relationship? Perhaps, but that’s no bad thing; taking time between relationships to move on isn’t necessary for emotional stability. And Claudia Brumbaugh, P.h.D., a social-personality psychologist, has stated that individuals who are in rebound relationships tend to experience increased wellbeing and self-esteem, not to mention a higher sense of respect for their new partners compared to their former counterparts. Should Aidan be worried that he is (and I’m sorry for using this awful phrase) a “sloppy seconds” option? Hell no! Might I remind you, in fact, that getting back with an ex fiancé (and an ex fiancé who, despite never making it down the aisle with you, went on to marry someone else) worked incredibly well for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Also, if you’re in the mood for anecdotes, a very good friend of mine got back with HER “One That Got Away” after a decade apart, and now they’re a very happily married couple of five years.

And I’m sure there are a thousand more stories like that out there, too, because research suggests the amount of couples who break up and get back together is as high as 50% – and relationship experts suggest that, if these people approach the whole thing properly, they are every bit as likely to make it work as they might with someone new. Maybe even more so.

As Judith Kuriansky, relationship and sex therapist, and adjunct professor of psychology and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, tells the BBC: “You’re picking up where you left off… [and, for some people, it is] better to go back to someone that you kind of know something about, than someone you don’t know anything about”.

It has to be at least a little different, or you’re doomed to make the same mistakes all over again

There are, of course, some caveats to all of this. First things first, you need to make sure that you have both had enough time and space apart to evolve and grow – much as Carrie and Aidan have done. Secondly, you can’t just jump back into the arms of someone familiar because you want an instant sense of easy love and security: you can’t pick up where you left off if you want this to work. Thirdly, you need to make sure that you’re both prepared to move forward with a renewed sense of forgiveness and communication: no harking back to old arguments from a thousand years ago, no using past mistakes against one another, no more threatening to sleep with a barmaid as revenge for Carrie’s affair with Big (Aidan, that last one was aimed at you). Finally, you need to, both of you, know what the irreconcilable issues were before in your relationship, so that you can really take an honest look at whether or not everything’s different now – because it has to be at least a little different, or you’re doomed to make the same mistakes all over again. And that’s never fun,

Navigating a sea of unexpected change in someone who used to be so familiar to you can be challenging, but it can be beautiful, too. And, if all of the differences that you spot in your still beloved ex leave you “feeling like they’ve grown and matured” as a person, then you could absolutely be onto a winner. Now, judging by the calm, confident smiles on Carrie and Aidan’s faces in those glorious And Just Like That snapshots, it looks as if their reconnection could make for a truly uplifting storyline. The kind that makes everyone who found themselves rooting for Team Aidan all these years cheer and whoop and holler at the TV from their sofas. The kind that, too, reaffirms our belief that love – real love – can come in the form of the ex that you never truly got over. The kind that allows you to throw caution to the wind and see what might have been with the one that got away. It’s that or, y’know, Aidan is only going to appear in one AJLT episode and the hand-holding is an entirely platonic throwaway moment. Or they get back together for the briefest of rekindled relationships and then decide it’s not for them, thank you very much. Still, though, I have my heart well and truly set on a successful Bennifer-inspired romance, so here’s hoping we all get the Carrie-and-Aidan ending we all need and deserve. After all, what the world needs now is love, sweet love. And, with Big, Steve (David Eigenberg) and Smith (Jason Lewis) seemingly out of the picture for good, I’m relying on Aidan to bring the magic back to the Sex And The City reboot – because there’s a lot of pressure on poor old Evan Handler’s Harry otherwise. Who’s with me?

