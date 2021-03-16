The Great Celebrity Bake Off: episode two is a lesson in celebrating your own competitiveness

“You wouldn’t know if you looked at those four bakes, that they weren’t in the main tent and not the celebrity version.” High praise indeed for tonight’s bakers from the high priest of flour Paul Hollywood.

And the baking prowess wasn’t the only impressive thing happening in the tent tonight. The roster of talent on show was a particularly good one, taking in actor James McAvoy, Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, singer Anne-Marie, and comedian and writer David Baddiel, who all provided much amusement.

The four took on decorative tarts as well as a cake that represented themselves - as McAvoy said of the experience “It feels like I’m on some mind-altering drug.”

But I didn’t just learn how to make buttermilk cheese scones tonight, each of the contestants had some wisdom to impart, too.