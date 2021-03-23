I don’t know about you, but my mood is pretty all over the place today, (no) thanks to the fact we are commemorating 12 months since Boris Johnson announced that we all had to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives. Because while there are chinks of hope to look forward to, remembering the 146,487 people we have lost to the disease and what we have all sacrificed looms large. Frankly, a comforting episode of Celeb Bake Off couldn’t have been better timed.

Nick Grimshaw on The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SU2C

Tonight’s episode was another great line-up. It saw Radio One DJ Nick Grimshaw, who I could listen to saying ‘beetroot’ and ‘minging’ all day; psychotherapist and co-host of Grayson’s Art Club, Philippa Perry; and The League Of Gentleman’s Reece Shearsmith take on a queen of puddings (of which Grimmy aptly said, “This is why this dessert was left in the 50s, ’cause it’s annoying.“) and a selfie made from biscuits. But it was rapper Dizzee Rascal with the content we all needed tonight.

Dizzee Rascal on The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SU2C

The rapper had never, ever, baked anything before his foray in the tent: “It’s just science isn’t it!” he informed Hollywood. In fact he’d never even watched Bake Off before. But while his lack of baking knowledge was apparent: “Chill until ready to use: chill as in chill out?” he asked. But he kept a cool head, was made jokes about stiff peaks and never once doubted himself: “If they eat this and don’t taste carrot I don’t know what’s going on with their senses but they’ll need to get themselves checked out.” Someone inject me with three kilos of those confident vibes please!

Philipa Perry on The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SU2C

But he was more than just bon mots (and singing the jingle from the Club biscuit advert), Dizzee also applied diligently himself to the job in hand and learnt a few unexpected lessons: “That is how you rescue a split ganache. Life skills.” Words I, and probably he, never expected to hear.

Reece Shearsmith on The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SU2C

Even Paul Hollywood was impressed saying: “For someone that has never baked before you really surprised me. You’ve done an amazing job.” It takes a lot to humble The Hollywood, and how wonderful that Dizzee Rascal managed it. Even though he lost to Reece – who was in very serious competition with Philipa – I proclaim the rapper my Star Baker.