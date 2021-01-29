Celebrity Bake Off: the 2021 lineup might be the most talked about one yet
- Hollie Richardson
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns this spring, and everybody is talking about how iconic the lineup is.
Last summer, The Great British Bake Up served the sort of comforting TV you need in a pandemic. It was of course sweet Peter who won first place in the soothing series, making him the youngest winner the show has ever had. But it left a spatula-shaped hole in our lives when it finished. And now more than ever, during the cold wintry nights of the third lockdown, we’d quite like another series of Bake Off to help us warm up and spread some good vibes.
So thank goodness the sugar gods have answered our prayers with The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.
Yes the celebrity edition of the show, which supports Stand Up To Cancer, is returning this spring – and the lineup has some of the biggest names we’ve seen in the tent. Two Hollywood actors will be feeling the heat, alongside a Little Mix star, a multi-platinum selling singer and a huegly popular documentary maker.
Shall we meet them then?
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2020 lineup
Daisy Ridley – the Star Wars actor will be swapping her lightsaber for a spatula.
Katherine Ryan – the comedian will bring some laughs, and perhaps a star bake.
Alexandra Burke – the singer will hopefully hit the top note in the tent.
James McAvoy – he’s one of the biggest names in Hollywood (X-Men, Atonement), but will McAvoy rise to the baking challenge?
Anne-Marie – the chart-topper is swapping her singing scales for the kitchen ones.
Dizzee Rascal – will the rapper deliver some bonkers creations?
Jade Thirlwall – the pop star might just mix things up in the tent a little.
Nick Grimshaw – Radio 1’s Drivetime host has a lot of listeners that he won’t want to let down.
David Baddiel – this is no laughing matter for comedian and presenter Baddiel.
Dame Kelly Holmes – surely the Olympian will jump hurdles over the others?
Anneka Rice – best known for her Challenge Anneka series in the 90s, this might be the toughest (but tastiest) one yet.
Ade Adepitan MBE – presenter and wheelchair basketball player Adepitan might be used to winning on the court, but this is much harder.
Nadine Coyle – the former Girls Aloud singer is about to remind us why she’s iconic.
John Bishop – there really are going to be a lot of laughs with another top comedian whisking up some jokes.
Stacey Dooley – is there no end to the talents of the nation’s favourite documentary maker and Strictly Come Dancing winner?
KSI (aka Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji) – the YouTube personality and rapper is going to make some noise in that tent.
Philippa Perry – will the psychotherapist and author psych out the other bakers?
Reece Shearsmith – the League Of Gentleman actor and comedian could turn out to be in a league of his own when it comes to baking.
Rob Beckett – the comedian and presenter might just charm Prue and Paul with that famous smile.
Tom Allen – finally, the Extra Slice presenter is getting his own chance in the tent.
As you can imagine, the lineup has had quite the reaction on the internet.
The popular Love Of Huns account reminded us of the iconic time Nadine Coyle mixed her “flouyyyyeir” on a morning TV show. Sharing the video, it was captioned: “Cannot wait to finally see Nadine Coyle bakin n stuuuyf, werkin with flouyyyyeir.”
Over on Twitter, one fan called for the Bake Off staff to get a payrise for booking such a great lineup, saying: “Give the celebrity Bake Off booker a payrise!!!”
Someone else explained the real reason we’re obsessed, asserting: “Peak pandemic is getting so buzzed about a celebrity bake off lineup cause you’ve no festival lineups this year.”
And this very excited fan tweeted: “Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy are doing the celebrity Great British Bake Off and I am truly not sure how I’m going to be able to handle it.”
To be fair, we can’t wait either. Although we don’t have an exact date, it’s likely that the series will air over the next few months. Until then, you can always catch up with old series on All 4 and Netflix.
You can also show your support by visiting the Stand Up To Cancer website and making a donation.
Images: Channel 4