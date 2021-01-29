Last summer, The Great British Bake Up served the sort of comforting TV you need in a pandemic. It was of course sweet Peter who won first place in the soothing series, making him the youngest winner the show has ever had. But it left a spatula-shaped hole in our lives when it finished. And now more than ever, during the cold wintry nights of the third lockdown, we’d quite like another series of Bake Off to help us warm up and spread some good vibes.

So thank goodness the sugar gods have answered our prayers with The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.