Celebrity Gogglebox returns to our screens next month, and a few very familiar faces will be joining the line-up.
The latest season of Gogglebox came to an end last Friday (21 May) after keeping fans company during the third lockdown.
Over the last couple of months, we’ve been gripped by Jenny’s analysis of the Line Of Duty finale, and comforted by the families’ reactions to government announcements.
Suffice to say, viewers are going to miss this show on a Friday night. But fear not: Celebrity Gogglebox is returning with a new season to help fill that hole.
Nick Grimshaw and his sister Liv, Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, and Shaun Ryder and Bez from the Happy Mondays are just some of the familiar faces returning for the celebrity special.
“SO excited to say that me and @livjgrimshaw are back for another series of Gogglebox!” Grimshaw wrote on his Instagram. “Having not seen or hugged Liv since last JULY, I cannot wait to spend the next eight weeks together chatting absolute shit about the telly.”
A new crop of celebrity faces will also join the line-up this time…
Radio 1 host and former Stylist cover star Clara Amfo will be on Gogglebox duties from her sofa. Melanie C from the Spice Girls will also star alongside her brother Paul.
Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold, Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith, and ex-football pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, will also make their Gogglebox debuts.
You may also like
Gogglebox: this is the moment everybody on Twitter is talking about
Sounds like a great line-up, right?
And fans really don’t have too long to wait. The third series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 and All 4 on Friday June 4 at 9pm.
Image: Channel 4
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…