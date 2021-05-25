You may also like Gogglebox: Jenny captured the mood of the nation with her Line Of Duty finale reaction

Nick Grimshaw and his sister Liv, Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie, Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore, and Shaun Ryder and Bez from the Happy Mondays are just some of the familiar faces returning for the celebrity special. “SO excited to say that me and @livjgrimshaw are back for another series of Gogglebox!” Grimshaw wrote on his Instagram. “Having not seen or hugged Liv since last JULY, I cannot wait to spend the next eight weeks together chatting absolute shit about the telly.” A new crop of celebrity faces will also join the line-up this time…

Radio 1 host and former Stylist cover star Clara Amfo will be on Gogglebox duties from her sofa. Melanie C from the Spice Girls will also star alongside her brother Paul. Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold, Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith, and ex-football pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, will also make their Gogglebox debuts.

You may also like Gogglebox: this is the moment everybody on Twitter is talking about

Sounds like a great line-up, right? And fans really don’t have too long to wait. The third series of Celebrity Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 and All 4 on Friday June 4 at 9pm.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy