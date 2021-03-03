We’re calling it: this year’s lineup for The Great Celebrity Bake Off is the best yet. James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, Jade Thirlwall, Stacey Dooley and Katherine Ryan are just a handful of the big names who will be feeling the heat in the famous tent. Ever since the new season (which supports Stand Up To Cancer) was announced earlier this year, we’ve been patiently waiting to find out when it would return to our screens. And now we finally have a confirmed date to put in your diary.

The official Twitter account for The Great Celebrity Bake Off has shared the news that the show will be back on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 9 March. Metro reports that it is set to air five weekly episodes in total. Each episode will see four stars battle it out over three rounds – the signature, the technical and the showstopper – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

A teaser trailer has also been shared on Twitter, giving fans a taste of what to expect. “One tent. 20 celebrities. Unlimited mayhem,” the tweet promised. Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are back on judging duties, while Matt Lucas will be overseeing everything in the tent. Noel Fielding, who of course usually co-hosts the show with Lucas, wasn’t available for filming.

“I always love it when the celebs mess up,’ Prue Leith laughs. “My peaks are stiff,” McAvoy tells the camera while showing off his meringue. “Nice crack!” Hollywood tells Tom Allen. Ah yes, the new season has all the innuendos, laughs, fails and triumphs that we know and love Bake Off for reliably delivering.

If you just can’t wait for the new season, fans can always catch up with old episodes on All 4 and Netflix. You can also show your support by visiting the Stand Up To Cancer website and making a donation. The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 9 March.

