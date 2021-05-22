Back in 2019, Queenie quickly became the book that everyone on the Tube was reading. After signing a six-figure deal following a bidding war between four publishers, it was always going to be something special. Following the life of a Black millennial woman dealing with mental health issues and bad relationships, Candice Carty-Williams’ debut novel is a darkly funny take on modern life from an underrepresented perspective. It went on to win Book of the Year at the British Book Awards, counting the likes of Stormzy, Jojo Moyes and Dolly Alderton as big fans. It’s even being adapted for the screen by Channel 4.

And speaking of television, it’s just been announced that Carty-Williams has written a new drama for the BBC.

The drama is part of a wider commission that will see books by some incredible female authors getting the TV treatment, including Dolly Alderton’s Everything I Know About Love, Cash Carraway’s Skint Estate and Nikki May’s Wahala. But Carty-Wright will be releasing a completely original story.

What is Champion about? Champion tells the story of what happens when fame collides with family: Bosco Champion – the golden boy of the Champion family and a UK rap sensation before he was jailed – is home from prison, and he’s ready to dominate the music industry once more. Since she can remember, his younger sister Vita has been his personal assistant, running around after him, getting him out of trouble and hiding his various misdemeanors. But when Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival, Belly, she steps out of her brother’s shadow to become a performer in her own right, setting the Champion siblings against one another in their quest to both reach the top spot in the charts, and to be the star of the family.

Even their parents, soundman turned radio DJ Beres and 90s R&B one hit wonder Aria, can’t stop Bosco and Vita from splitting the Champion family down the middle as they go head to head in a very public and messy battle. In fact, it might be in their best interests to keep Bosco and Vita apart… A love letter to Black British music set in south London, Champion is the celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture.

Speaking about the project, Carty-Williams said in a statement: “Champion is a celebration of Black music and a Black family, however fragmented that family might be. Since I knew what music was, I’ve loved grime and UK rap and neo-soul, to the point of obsession, and to bring to a primetime slot a series that gives these genres of music life and texture is absolutely amazing, as is getting to work with some of the best producers making music today to create original tracks for the show.” Who will star in Champion? No details about the cast have been released yet. However, judging by the caliber of celebrity fans that Carty-Williams has, we know there will be some great talent on-board. When will Champion be released? No details about the release date have been shared, but we’ll be the first to update you when it is confirmed.

