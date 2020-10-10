Changing Rooms: the Twitter reaction proves the reboot is the news we need in 2020
- Hollie Richardson
Channel 4 just announced that a Changing Rooms reboot is happening with Davina McCall and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. Here’s why it’s everything we need in 2020.
Let’s face it, good news has been few and far between in 2020. But the world of TV entertainment has been one of the things we’ve been able to rely on for feel-good moments during these dark times. From Netflix’s new binge-worthy series to the comforts of Gogglebox on a Friday night, TV is always there for us. And the latest bit of TV news might just be the most unexpected, welcome and uplifting announcement of the year yet.
Changing Rooms, the iconic 90s home makeover show, is making a comeback!
Davina McCall will host the new Channel 4 series alongside interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen. who of course appeared in the original series. Sadly, Llewelyn-Bowen’s former colleagues Linda Barker, Anna Ryder-Richardson, Graham Wynne and Handy Andy won’t be returning for the reboot.
However, the cold format will remain the same, with two sets of homeowners working against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses.
“I’m so excited to be presenting Changing Rooms,” said McCall. “It’s a classic. It’s the perfect time to bring it back, everyone is going DIY and decor mad. I can’t wait to see all the amazing transformations – I might even get stuck in myself if I’m allowed to be let loose with a paintbrush.”
Those of us who grow up watching the show will remember the bizarre and experimental makeovers that made the show so iconic. And who can forget the time contestants cried after their neighbours’ treasured teapot collection smashed in front of their eyes during the renovation? (Relive the moment by watching the video below.)
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there has been a big reaction on Twitter, proving that the Changing Rooms reboot is exactly what we need in 2020.
Although they will not be returning to the show, original presenters Barker and Smilie have shared their excitement.
“If Channel 4 do as good a job making the new Changing Rooms as they did grasping the baton of Bake Off (absolutely LOVE the new series) then I think we are all in for some great TV,” said Barker. “I’ll definitely be watching – even without Carol… Crying face @Channel4”
“Me too Linda!” responded Smilie. “We should watch it together, I’ll bring the drinks and crisps and we can leave the staple gun and brushes at home. May even get a few ideas!”
The BBC Three account celebrated the news by sharing a very funny scene from This Country, when Kerry and Kurtan recall bumping into Llewelyn-Bowen.
Fans have also shared tweets, with one writing: “The fact that #ChangingRooms is back is proof that life *is* worth living!! I can’t wait for more teapot disasters…”
Another fan declared that “2020 has been saved” with the show’s return.
And writer Caitlin Moran made her (relatable) views heard, tweeting: “I BEG they begin with a SOLID THREE HOUR CLIPS SHOW of all the make-overs from the 90’s that went wrong.”
Although we don’t know exactly when it will return, we do know that the series will consist of six hour-long episodes. And if you want to take part in the show, you can apply with this online application form.
