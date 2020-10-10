“I’m so excited to be presenting Changing Rooms,” said McCall. “It’s a classic. It’s the perfect time to bring it back, everyone is going DIY and decor mad. I can’t wait to see all the amazing transformations – I might even get stuck in myself if I’m allowed to be let loose with a paintbrush.”

Those of us who grow up watching the show will remember the bizarre and experimental makeovers that made the show so iconic. And who can forget the time contestants cried after their neighbours’ treasured teapot collection smashed in front of their eyes during the renovation? (Relive the moment by watching the video below.)