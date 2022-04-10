Following her successful return to TV in Sky’s Mare Of Easttown last year, Kate Winslet is now set to star in another exciting series set a little closer to home. The actor – who took home her second-ever Emmy for her performance as no-nonsense detective Mare Sheehan – will be leading the first feature-length episode of Channel 4’s award-winning anthology series I Am alongside her daughter, Mia Threapleton. We don’t know much about Winslet’s episode just yet, but we do know that she’ll be playing a character called Ruth – and that filming will start at the end of April.

The cast who will be taking to the screen alongside Winslet and Threapleton will also be announced at a later date, as well as the two other actors who will be starring in the series’ other episodes. Now in its third series, each instalment of I Am features three separate episodes, each named after the main character they feature (for example, Winslet’s episode will be called I Am Ruth). Each of the episodes is created, written and directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Dominic Savage in partnership with the lead actor – and explores the experiences of women in situations that are “emotionally raw, thought-provoking and personal”.

Kate Winslet starred as Mare Sheehan in Mare Of Easttown.

Speaking about her latest project, Winslet said: “I have always admired Dominic’s work and, in particular, his commitment to telling real stories. British television is at an all-time high, and I feel excited and honoured to be part of this community, especially right now.” While news of Winslet’s casting is certainly exciting, this isn’t the first time an award-winning actor has appeared in the series. In fact, I Am boasts a seriously impressive line-up of former stars, including Line Of Duty’s Vicky McClure, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones. Commenting on what audiences can expect from the series, Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick said: “To attract an actress of Kate Winslet’s calibre to the channel is incredibly exciting and a testament to the groundbreaking storytelling of the series, which we are excited to be bringing back for the third time.”

Hollick continued: “The collaboration between her, Mia and Dominic Savage has produced a compelling, heart-rending and ultimately very relatable character for our times in Ruth. I can’t wait to see how the story plays out on screen.” Most other details about I Am’s third season are being kept under wraps for now, but this first snippet of news has certainly got us excited. We’ll update this space with news on Winslet’s episode as and when we get it, so keep your eyes peeled. Seasons 1 and 2 of I Am are available to watch on All 4 now

