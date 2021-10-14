Focusing on Leigh, a female prison officer who will be played by Nina Sosanya, and her working life in an all-male prison , the cast already boasts some impressive names.

First announced in 2020, Channel 4 ’s new six-part drama from STV Studios has been created by B afta -nominated writer Rob Williams. Having written Killing Eve and The Victim , hopes are high for this new series.

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, who plays Michelle in Derry Girls , is set to star in the new series alongside Faraz Ayub, who appeared in Line Of Duty and Bodyguard .

Channel 4 has described Screw as a series that depicts prison “as never seen before – the uncensored, terrifying and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain.”

The series will follow Leigh, the head of the gang of “embattled screws”, formerly known as prison officers. Leigh is a woman who has devoted her adult life to this prison and its troubled population but also has her fair share of secrets to hold.

Channel 4 continues: “On a wing bursting at the seams, at the front line of a train-wreck of broken bureaucracy and short-term thinking, Leigh goes above and beyond for her prisoners. But Leigh has her own secrets and a past that if discovered, could cost much more than her job. Will mouthy young Rose, a new recruit with her own agenda, mark the end of the line for Leigh – or prove her unlikely saviour?”

Inspired by Rob Williams’ own experiences of working and volunteering in prisons, this series is set to bring us prison life as never really seen before. Speaking about the series, Channel 4’s head of drama Caroline Hollick says that: “Screw offers the audience an insight in to the challenges and struggles faced behind bars for both prisoners and prison officers; told with humour, humanity and hope.”

Writer Rob Williams says: “There is so much more to prison and those who live and work there, than misery and violence – and I’m incredibly proud to be working with STV and Channel 4 to show this in Screw, alongside the authenticity inspired by my experiences as a civilian worker in various prisons.”