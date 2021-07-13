True crime addicts, this dedicated new streaming platform is for you

Murder in the Alps, Bling Ring and The Devil You Know are just some of the shows featured on Channel 4’s upcoming streaming platform True Crime On 4.
Hardly a month goes by without the nation being gripped by a new true crime series. Right now, A Murder In West Cork is one of the biggest documentaries on Netflix. Over on BBC iPlayer, Bad Influencer: The Great Insta Con, unpicks the wildest scandal in the wellness industry. And the recent trailer for Dr. Death – a drama based on the real-life story of a doctor whose patients kept dying after routine operations – made us shudder.
Yes, although this fascination with true crime tales is often scrutinised, there’s no denying that we are a nation obsessed. That’s why Channel 4 has just announced a new platform on its All 4 streaming service dedicated to the genre.
True Crime On 4 will launch in the autumn, similar to the Walter Presents strand of Channel 4 content on All 4. It will offer a mix of commissions, archive and acquisitions. Confirmed shows include Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and Murder in the Alps, a three-part series about the murders of the Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier in 2012.
As reported by the Guardian, other commissions include Bling Ring, a three-part documentary about the notorious crimes of a group of teenagers who stole from Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan (which also inspired the 2013 Sofia Coppola film).
I, Sniper: The Washington Killers is a six-part series on the killing spree of John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo, who terrorised residents of Maryland, Washington and Virginia over a three-week period in 2002.
And True Crime on 4 will run acquisitions from Vice, such as the second season of The Devil You Know about the cult leader Sherry J Shriner, and the wrestling documentary Dark Side of the Ring.
“We’re finding audiences can engage with more layered and complex stories and not just turn up for a gruesome retelling of a crime,” said Danny Horan, the head of factual at Channel 4.
“I also think it’s partly because people have always been interested in real-world extraordinary events or people. Just look at most great titles in film and TV of recent times, almost all are based on a true story or event. That’s not a coincidence.”
With new shows being added every fortnight and over 150 hours of programming available, this sounds like the new destination for anyone who likes to play armchair detective.
Images: Getty
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…