True crime addicts, this dedicated new streaming platform is for you

You may also like Netflix’s most important true crime documentaries, from Sophie: A Murder In West Cork to The Family Next Door

Yes, although this fascination with true crime tales is often scrutinised, there’s no denying that we are a nation obsessed. That’s why Channel 4 has just announced a new platform on its All 4 streaming service dedicated to the genre.

You may also like True crime podcasts: a criminal psychologist explains the big problems with our obsession

True Crime On 4 will launch in the autumn, similar to the Walter Presents strand of Channel 4 content on All 4. It will offer a mix of commissions, archive and acquisitions. Confirmed shows include Surviving Jeffrey Epstein and Murder in the Alps, a three-part series about the murders of the Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier in 2012.

True Crime On 4: Surviving Jeffrey Epstein is one of the shows on the new platform.

As reported by the Guardian, other commissions include Bling Ring, a three-part documentary about the notorious crimes of a group of teenagers who stole from Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan (which also inspired the 2013 Sofia Coppola film). I, Sniper: The Washington Killers is a six-part series on the killing spree of John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo, who terrorised residents of Maryland, Washington and Virginia over a three-week period in 2002. And True Crime on 4 will run acquisitions from Vice, such as the second season of The Devil You Know about the cult leader Sherry J Shriner, and the wrestling documentary Dark Side of the Ring.

You may also like Dr. Death: the chilling trailer for Joshua Jackson’s true crime series is making us shudder

“We’re finding audiences can engage with more layered and complex stories and not just turn up for a gruesome retelling of a crime,” said Danny Horan, the head of factual at Channel 4. “I also think it’s partly because people have always been interested in real-world extraordinary events or people. Just look at most great titles in film and TV of recent times, almost all are based on a true story or event. That’s not a coincidence.” With new shows being added every fortnight and over 150 hours of programming available, this sounds like the new destination for anyone who likes to play armchair detective.

Sign up to be the first to hear what’s happening at all our upcoming events, including new launches and exclusive ticket offers. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy