With news of a number of new titles set to broadcast on Channel 5, our interest has piqued once more. Let’s take a look at the new shows ahead… Teacher Sheridan Smith plays Jenna, a teacher who finds herself accused of a drunken sexual encounter with one of her pupils in this upcoming psychological thriller. The synopsis reads: “With no memory of the night in question, Jenna’s only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her.”

The Teacher: Sheridan Smith's new thriller finally has a trailer.

Lie With Me Charlie Brooks (EastEnders) stars as Anna Fallmont in this chilling tale of Anna and her family who move to Australia after infidelity rocks her marriage. The family hires a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears, and deadly consequences follow… The four-part thriller series was created by Neighbours writer and producer Jason Herbison, and it also stars Australian actor Brett Tucker. The Holiday Jill Halfpenny plays Kate in this drama based on T.M. Logan’s bestseller of the same name. Set in the stifling Mediterranean heat, Kate discovers that her husband is having an affair. The dream holiday quickly becomes a nightmare when she suspects the other woman is one of her best friends. As Kate closes in on the truth, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined.

Dalgliesh

Bertie Carvel stars as Inspector Adam Dalgliesh in this new detective drama. Set in the mid-70s, the crime series is told from the perspective of the enigmatic detective and follows his career to present day as he solves unusual murders. The Reluctant Madame This six-part thriller was created by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent. Lindsay leads the cast as Jean White, a renowned antiques dealer who finds herself, by accident, in the south of France. Vincent takes on the role of Gloria, who quickly becomes Jean’s friend.

Watch the trailer for Channel 5’s new shows in 2021



Although none of the shows have confirmed date releases yet, they’re all coming later in 2021, so watch this space. It looks like everybody will be tuning into Channel 5 this year.

