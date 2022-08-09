It’s no secret that women continue to draw the short straw when it comes to our health. From the pervasive gender health gap to HRT shortages and difficulties accessing diagnoses, women continue to face a long list of barriers in getting the support, understanding and awareness we need – especially when it comes to those conditions that only affect women. But a new Channel 5 documentary series is setting out to change that. The series – titled Women’s Health: Breaking The Taboos – will see presenter Cherry Healey uncover the secrets and taboos that continue to dominate the world of women’s health, spotlighting the experiences of celebrities and everyday women along the way.

Perhaps most importantly, the series will also see Healey take a closer look at some of the most prominent conditions affecting women today, in a bid to get more of us talking about our health. Covering everything from vaginal dryness and diastasis recti to incontinence and hair loss, the series will also feature advice from experts about dealing with these conditions, as well as spotlighting a group of women who will test out a range of treatments and products to see which ones actually help. Indeed, in tonight’s episode, which airs on Channel 5 at 7pm, Healey will explore the impact of chronically heavy periods – including the common conditions typically associated with them, endometriosis and fibroids.

The new documentary series will explore women's health conditions ranging from endometriosis to incontinence.

“To be able to play a part in shining the light on some of women’s most hidden away health issues is a huge honour,” Healey said. “It is so important to me that we start to destigmatise women’s health issues as a society, and this series, which is the first female-focused health show of its kind, will hopefully set a great foundation for getting crucial conversations started.” The first episode of Women’s Health: Breaking The Taboos airs on Channel 5 tonight at 7pm. The final three episodes will air on consecutive nights throughout the week at the same time.

