Her journey to uncover the reason behind her aunt’s disappearance will take her across three continents, and will force her to confront the truth about her family’s past.

The six-part series is based on the novel by Shankari Chandran, and will be adapted by Olivia Hetreed, the screenwriter who wrote the film version of Girl With A Pearl Earring, as well as the soon-to-be-released Mrs Harris Goes To Paris starring Lesley Manville. It will be produced by Synchronicity Films, the team behind BBC One’s gripping Jenna Coleman-led thriller The Cry.

“Shankari Chandran’s novel is a poignant and deeply moving story of the Sri Lankan conflict seen through the prism of one family,” Synchronicity producer Claire Mundell told Deadline. “With its timely and universal themes, we feel the project will resonate with global audiences. We are excited that Charithra is both joining the cast and the producing team.”