Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran announces her next big TV project
- Katie Rosseinsky
- Published
The Bridgerton star is set to lead the TV adaptation of family saga Song Of The Sun King.
Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran has landed her next major TV role.
The 25-year-old actor, who joined Netflix’s dazzling Regency romance series earlier this year as Edwina Sharma, the debutante crowned ‘the diamond of the season’ by Queen Charlotte, is set to take the lead role in upcoming drama Song Of The Sun God. She’ll also be working behind the camera, serving as an associate producer on the project.
The series will follow the story of three generations of a Sri Lankan family and will be set between the UK, Australia and Sri Lanka.
Chandran will play a young Australian woman named Leela, who is living in the UK and is unaware of long-buried family secrets. That all changes, though, when she sets out to find her Aunt Dhara, a frontline medic during the Sri Lankan civil war who disappears after a trip to London.
Her journey to uncover the reason behind her aunt’s disappearance will take her across three continents, and will force her to confront the truth about her family’s past.
The six-part series is based on the novel by Shankari Chandran, and will be adapted by Olivia Hetreed, the screenwriter who wrote the film version of Girl With A Pearl Earring, as well as the soon-to-be-released Mrs Harris Goes To Paris starring Lesley Manville. It will be produced by Synchronicity Films, the team behind BBC One’s gripping Jenna Coleman-led thriller The Cry.
“Shankari Chandran’s novel is a poignant and deeply moving story of the Sri Lankan conflict seen through the prism of one family,” Synchronicity producer Claire Mundell told Deadline. “With its timely and universal themes, we feel the project will resonate with global audiences. We are excited that Charithra is both joining the cast and the producing team.”
After her sparkling Bridgerton debut, Chandran has been snapped up for plenty of exciting projects. She’s set to star in Amazon Prime Video’s romantic comedy How To Date Billy Walsh alongside Heartstopper’s Sebastian Croft, and will also lend her voice to Shakespeare-inspired narrative podcast A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream.
It’s not yet clear whether she’ll be returning to the Ton alongside on-screen sister Simone Ashley (who played Kate Sharma) for the third season of Bridgerton, which is expected to focus on Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington and is slated to arrive on the streaming platform sometime next year.
