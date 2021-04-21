Despite the production setbacks presented by the pandemic, TV fans are still being treated to some brilliant brand new series in 2021 – and the obsession with psychological thrillers and dramas shows no signs of wavering. Earlier this month, viewers were glued to their screens while watching ITV’s Too Close. The latest trailer for Viewpoint has got us excited for its release next week. And Angela Black, starring Joanne Froggatt, is an upcoming series from the writers behind Liar.

And now, the BBC has just announced another exciting addition to 2021’s psychological thrillers and dramas cannon…

You may also like Best TV shows of 2021: the 35 must-watch series coming to our screens

Chloe is a six-part original series about about obsession, deceit, identity and grief, created and written by Sex Education director Alice Seabright. What is Chloe about? It follows the story of Becky, a young woman living with her mum and working as a temp, who can’t help comparing herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram. And there is on account that she compulsively returns to: Chloe’s.

You may also like Viewpoint is ITV’s next addictive thriller series, and it starts very soon

When Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a ‘chance’ meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia, and infiltrate Chloe’s group of close-knit friends. The official synopsis reads: “Through her alter-ego, ‘Sasha’, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected ‘someone’ with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the ‘no-one’ she is as Becky. However, the pretense soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.” Sounds pretty brilliant, right?

The Crown's Erin O'Doherty will play Becky in new BBC series Chloe.

Who stars in Chloe? Erin O’Doherty (who The Crown fans will know best as Princess Anne) stars in the lead role of Becky, with Poppy Gilbert playing Becky. Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark) also join the cast. When will Chloe be released? Filming for the series has just started, so it might be a while until it lands on our screens. It will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and will be available on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy