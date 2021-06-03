However, Hendricks has reflected on how things have changed since her time as Joan Holloway on Mad Men, explaining that journalists wanted to ask her about one thing, and one thing only, during the show’s 2007 to 2015 run; her body.

That’s right; at the time, countless articles were dedicated to Hendricks’ “hourglass figure.” Indeed, M&S brought out an old-fashioned corsetry bra inspired by Hendricks’ character, and her costumes – fitted dresses with nipped-in waists and knee-length pencil skirts worn over girdles and long-line lingerie – influenced a host of fashion designers.

From the actor’s perspective, however, all of this proved an “annoying distraction” from the show’s storyline.

“There certainly was a time when we were very critically acclaimed, and getting a lot of attention for our very good work and our very hard work, and everyone just wanted to ask me about my bra again,” she explains to The Guardian.

“There are only two sentences to say about a bra.”