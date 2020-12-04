Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas promises to be funny, packed full of unexpected surprises, and positively bursting with Christmas cheer.

It’s for a great cause, too (just in case you needed another reason to tune in). Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief as they watch, which raises money for organisations that aim to tackle hunger and support those struggling with their mental health, among other great causes.

Founder of Comic Relief Richard Curtis expressed his appreciation for the cast, crew, and everyone else involved in the pantomime. He said “It’ll be very funny and merry – and also a great seasonal opportunity to raise crucial funds for the projects that will help the most vulnerable people, at home and abroad – especially now when Covid has made things harder than ever for many.”