Christmas TV: Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter star in BBC Two’s Christmas Eve charity pantomime
- Aiden Wynn
- Published
Stuck for what to watch this Christmas? Look no further than the brand new re-telling of the classic fairytale, Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas.
December is already well underway, and there’s Christmas music and delightful décor just about everywhere you turn.
While this is usually a pretty hectic period, chances are that since people will be having fewer festive gatherings with fewer people this year, we’ll all have a bit more time to sit with our friends and family, put our feet up (maybe with a tasty mug of decadent hot chocolate), and watch some Christmas TV.
If you’re feeling a little stumped as to which new Christmas special to flick on, BBC Two has just the thing you need. Packed out with more famous faces than you can shake a stick at, their all new version of Cinderella is sure to keep you entertained and in the Christmas spirit.
Oscar-winning actor from The Favourite and Fleabag Olivia Colman is billed to play the Fairy Godmother and will star alongside fellow royal from The Crown, Helena Bonham-Carter, as well as Rege-Jean Page from Bridgerton as Prince Charming and Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit as Cinderella herself.
The virtual pantomime has been written by the Dawson Brothers, the comedy writers behind this year’s hilarious Line Of Duty Sport Relief Special, and will feature hand-drawn art by beloved illustrator Quentin Blake throughout, which will help bring the show to life for viewers at home.
Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime For Christmas promises to be funny, packed full of unexpected surprises, and positively bursting with Christmas cheer.
It’s for a great cause, too (just in case you needed another reason to tune in). Viewers will have the opportunity to donate to Comic Relief as they watch, which raises money for organisations that aim to tackle hunger and support those struggling with their mental health, among other great causes.
Founder of Comic Relief Richard Curtis expressed his appreciation for the cast, crew, and everyone else involved in the pantomime. He said “It’ll be very funny and merry – and also a great seasonal opportunity to raise crucial funds for the projects that will help the most vulnerable people, at home and abroad – especially now when Covid has made things harder than ever for many.”
And, if you’re looking to pack even more TV shows and films into your Christmas schedule, then there’s plenty to choose from. With everything from The Great Christmas Bake Off to tune into on Christmas Eve to a Call The Midwife special on Christmas day and a new David Attenborough documentary to watch over New Year, there really is something for everyone.
There are also countless festive films to check out on streaming services such as Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, including timeless classics Love, Actually and Home Alone, as well as more recent options such as Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding.
Images: BBC