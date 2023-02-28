If you’re hankering after a new thriller series, then you’re in luck: Prime Video’s Citadel is described as an “action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre” and “an expansive and groundbreaking global event comprising a mothership series and several local language satellite series”. Sounds good, right? Here’s what we know so far. What’s Citadel about? “Eight years ago, Citadel fell,” begins the plot synopsis. “The independent global spy agency – tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people – was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows.”

So far, so good. And it only gets better, promising a twisted tale of amnesiac agents, the prospect of a frightening new world order, a global adventure, and a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love. Who stars in Citadel? Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jones take on the roles of Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh respectively. Formerly elite Citadel agents, the duo have since had their minds wiped and remained hidden ever since its fall, utterly unaware of their pasts.

Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden lend their star power to Citadel.

Stanley Tucci, meanwhile, stars as their former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick, who desperately needs Mason and Nadia’s help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Elsewhere, Lesley Manville stars as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy. Phew. What are people saying about Citadel? Everyone is on tenterhooks to see how Citadel pans out, because it’s one of Prime Video’s biggest projects yet. Indeed, it is the debut of a landmark global franchise, with interconnecting series already underway in Italy and India, respectively, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

“Every country’s series is its own series with multiple seasons, but there’s going to be crossovers and cross-references,” explains Krishna D.K., co-director of the Indian branch, during an interview with Variety. “It’s an action thriller drama, about super agents across the world,” adds co-director Raj Nidimoru.

All hail Lesley Manville.

When can we watch Citadel? The series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday 28 April with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through 26 May. Will you be watching?

