All we want to do at the moment is guzzle up TV thriller after TV thriller, so you better believe that our ears pricked up when we learned that Netflix is bringing yet another exciting new series to our favourite genre. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Clickbait. What’s the plot of Clickbait? Clickbait begins as Nick Brewer, a loving father, husband, and brother, suddenly and mysteriously disappears. It’s not long after this that an online video goes viral. An online video, we stress to add, of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that reads: “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.”

Netflix’s Clickbait promises to explore the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fuelled in the age of social media.

Is this a threat or confession? Or both? All we know for sure is this: his sister and wife, both desperate to find and save Nick, are set to uncover a side of him that they never knew existed… Who stars in Clickbait? Adrian Grenier takes the lead in Clickbait as Nick Brewer, the man who finds his seemingly perfect life utterly derailed when he becomes part of this bizarre crime story. Zoe Kazan, meanwhile, takes on the role of Nick’s sister, Pia, who is desperately seeking answers about her brother’s disappearance. And Betty Gabriel, of course, stars as Nick’s wife, Sophie, who is struggling to keep her family together as they become the subject of the media’s biggest new story.

Finally, Phoenix Raei steps into the shoes of Roshan Amir, aka the detective working round the clock to solve this dastardly case – before it’s too late. Is there a trailer for Clickbait? “If you don’t find a missing person in the first 48 hours, the chances of finding them alive drops by 50%,” the trailer warns us, which doesn’t bode all that well for the supposedly “kind, loving, and gentle” Nick. Especially as someone out there believes that Nick isn’t everything his family says he is. Instead, they have him down as an abusive monster – and one who has committed murder at that. Will the punishment match the alleged crime, we wonder? You can watch the full-length trailer for Clickbait below:

Admit it: you’re already hooked, aren’t you? What are people saying about Clickbait? “Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fuelled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas,” promises Netflix.

Will Nick be found alive in Netflix’s Clickbait? And, if so, does he deserve to be?

When is Clickbait available to stream on Netflix? At the moment, Netflix is keeping the release date for this eight-episode series firmly under wraps – but they have said Clickbait will be dropping on the streaming platform “very soon.” As such, we’re predicting an autumnal premiere, perhaps in September or October, and we can’t wait. In the meantime, we guess we’ll have to quench our never-ending thirst for thrillers by tuning into Netflix’s Hit & Run. Or, you know, any of the other brilliant and twisted TV thrillers available on the platform right now…

