Stephen Graham fans, this one’s for you. We’ve know the acclaimed actor as the face of some of the grittiest shows on the small screen and we’re not complaining. Graham has excelled in Netflix’s Boiling Point, BBC One’s Time and Line Of Duty and not forgetting the emotional pandemic-based Channel 4 drama Help. While we’re counting down the days until his next serious drama, we’re being treated to his acting talents a lot sooner than we hoped, with another season of Code 404 dropping tomorrow.

The comedy-drama follows a pair of police detectives who become hellbent on proving their worth. Add in a touch of artificial intelligence, some hilarious one-liners and we’ve got ourselves a new season of the sitcom that we can’t wait to binge-watch. The trailer for the third season has just been released, giving us a sneak peek at Graham’s Boiling Point co-star Vinette Robinson, who joins the cast for the new series. With that, here’s everything you need to know about series three of Code 404.

Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham as DI John Major and DI Roy Carver in Sky's Code 404.

What is the plot of Code 404 season 3? If you’re yet to watch the sitcom for yourself, allow us to fill you in. The series revolves around detective inspectors John Major and Roy Carver, who are the top crime-fighting duo in the Met’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU). An undercover sting goes horribly wrong, though, resulting in Major being gunned down on the job and killed. Just when you think that the SIU may have to function without Major, the series takes a surprising turn and his body is fast-tracked into an experimental artificial intelligence project that brings him back from the dead. While Major 2.0 may look and sound like the original, a lot has actually been lost in translation. His arrogance remains but his crimefighting instincts – the very ones that made him excel at his job – have completely deserted him. The pair go from being a naturally great team to having to grapple with Major’s many errors. And Carver is left to pick up all the pieces of having a deluded partner.

Vinette Robinson joins the cast for Code 404 series three.

According to the third series synopsis, the pair are on limited duties pending an investigation into their last case and they find themselves at an all-time low. It continues: “So, when one of their own within SIU is murdered, Major and Carver become hellbent on solving the case and proving their worth. But it’s bigger than they thought. They discover they’re dealing with a twisted serial killer whose sights are now set on them. “With lives at stake, they need to work together, but tensions run high and fractures in their partnership begin to worsen. Can they hunt them down before it’s too late?”

Vinette Robinson and Stephen Graham in the new third season of Code 404.

Who will star in Code 404 season 3? Series three welcomes back Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham as the AI-enhanced ‘supercop’ DI John Major and his long-suffering partner DI Roy Carver, along with a whole host of British acting talent. The cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin (Line Of Duty), Rosie Cavaliero (Prey), Michelle Greenidge (It’s A Sin), Richard Gadd (Clique), Amanda Payton (Hacks), Tracy-Ann Oberman (Ridley Road) and Michael Armstrong (Eastenders). This series also introduces Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point) to the cast as Professor McAllister and Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Timewasters) as journalist Searle.

Anna Maxwell Martin in series three of Code 404.

Is there a trailer for Code 404 season 3? There most certainly is. It may be short but it’s chaotic and will definitely leave you chuckling. In it, we see Major grapple with the new case, citing Craig David as a possible suspect. It’s just the usual behaviour that a very tired-looking Carver expects at this point, but as the pair are tasked with making an arrest of a suspected serial killer within just 24 hours, the tension rises – in the most hilarious way, of course. Watch the trailer for yourself here:

When and where will Code 404 season 3 be available to watch? The third series of Code 404 comes to Sky Comedy and Now tomorrow (4 August) with the previous two seasons available to stream on demand on Sky and Now already.

