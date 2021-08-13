Here’s everything we know about Colin In Black & White, Netflix’s new Ava DuVernay-created drama chronicling Colin Kaepernick’s journey from NFL quarterback to cultural icon and activist.
When NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the US national anthem in 2016 in protest of police brutality and racial inequality, he suddenly became a figure everyone was talking about.
The protest received highly polarized reactions, with some praising him for taking such a visible stand against racism and others, including then-President Donald Trump, denouncing Kaepernick and calling for his NFL contract to be terminated.
His gesture sparked a wider protest movement across the sporting world, and the taking of knee has since become a fixture in football and Formula One in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Now, Netflix has announced a six-episode scripted drama chronicling Kaepernick’s coming-of-age, and released some first look images of the cast.
Here’s everything we know so far about Colin In Black & White.
WHAT IS COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE ABOUT?
Created by Kaepernick and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black & White tackles the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family in Central California.
Kaepernick narrates the tale as high school Colin faces adversity on his way to becoming an All-Pro quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and later a cultural icon and activist.
WHO STARS IN COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE?
17-year-old Jaden Michael has landed his first major role playing a young Kaepernick, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker playing his parents, Rick and Teresa. Narrating the series, Kaepernick’s own voice guides viewers through historical and contemporary contextual moments.
WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING ABOUT COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE?
“I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years,” Kaepernick shared on Twitter. “I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball.”
DuVernay called creating the series “a beautiful journey” that she “proudly” debuts on the streaming platform.
Kaepernick has also announced that he will be publishing a children’s book, titled #IColorMyselfDifferent, out in May 2022. He called the book “deeply personal to me” and said that it “honours the courage and bravery of young people everywhere.”
When will Colin In Black & White be available to watch?
The limited series will premiere on Netflix on 29 October.
Images: Netflix