When NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled during the US national anthem in 2016 in protest of police brutality and racial inequality, he suddenly became a figure everyone was talking about. The protest received highly polarized reactions, with some praising him for taking such a visible stand against racism and others, including then-President Donald Trump, denouncing Kaepernick and calling for his NFL contract to be terminated.

His gesture sparked a wider protest movement across the sporting world, and the taking of knee has since become a fixture in football and Formula One in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, Netflix has announced a six-episode scripted drama chronicling Kaepernick’s coming-of-age, and released some first look images of the cast. Here’s everything we know so far about Colin In Black & White.

Colin in Black & White: Kaepernick watches his childhood playing out on screen.

WHAT IS COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE ABOUT?

Created by Kaepernick and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black & White tackles the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family in Central California. Kaepernick narrates the tale as high school Colin faces adversity on his way to becoming an All-Pro quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and later a cultural icon and activist.

Colin in Black & White: Jaden Michael stars as a young Kaepernick.

WHO STARS IN COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE?

17-year-old Jaden Michael has landed his first major role playing a young Kaepernick, with Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker playing his parents, Rick and Teresa. Narrating the series, Kaepernick’s own voice guides viewers through historical and contemporary contextual moments.

Colin in Black & White: the series travels back to Kaepernick's high school days.

WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING ABOUT COLIN IN BLACK & WHITE?

“I’m excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years,” Kaepernick shared on Twitter. “I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California, who wanted to play ball.”

DuVernay called creating the series “a beautiful journey” that she “proudly” debuts on the streaming platform.

Colin in Black & White: Kaepernick was adopted as a child by Rick and Teresa Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has also announced that he will be publishing a children’s book, titled #IColorMyselfDifferent, out in May 2022. He called the book “deeply personal to me” and said that it “honours the courage and bravery of young people everywhere.”

When will Colin In Black & White be available to watch?



The limited series will premiere on Netflix on 29 October.

