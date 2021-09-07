“11 September 2001: any available community buildings will be converted into shelters. And, with thousands of passengers arriving at any minute, the town is asking for help with… well anything you can do!” Come From Away has, thanks to its utterly inspiring true story, made people’s hearts swell (and eyes fill with tears) the whole world over since its theatrical debut in 2013. Now, at long last, the filmed version of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit musical is coming to our TV screens to bring us a much-needed dose of hope – and just in time for autumn, too.

Here’s what you need to know. What’s the plot of Come From Away? Come From Away tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on 11 September 2001. “As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the ‘come from aways’ into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what’s happened while finding love, laughter and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge,” promises the show’s official synopsis. So, yes, it’s the tale of 9/11 – but told from an entirely new perspective. And, as a result, it will make you believe in the intrinsic goodness in people long before the credits roll. Is there a trailer for Come From Away? You can watch the full-length trailer for Come From Away below:

It is worth noting that this live performance was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theater in New York City for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers. Who stars in Come From Away? The recorded version of the musical is bringing back many of the show’s original cast members, as well as a number of other talented theatre stars, including: Petrina Bromley

Jenn Colella

De’Lon Grant

Joel Hatch

Tony LePage

Caesar Samayoa

Q. Smith

Astrid Van Wieren

Emily Walton

Jim Walton

Sharon Wheatley

Paul Whitty

You may also like 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room gives a behind-the-scenes look at the reaction to the tragedy

When and how can we watch Come From Away? Come From Away will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday 10 September. Will you be watching? If so, we urge you to keep a stack of tissues to hand, as you will be in floods of (happy, we promise) tears before too long.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy