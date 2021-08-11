The Confessions Of Frannie Langton isn’t just a period drama; it’s a murder mystery, too, which means it’s a must-watch for armchair detectives everywhere. In fact, we here at Stylist HQ have it pegged as one of the biggest new TV series coming to our screens – which should come as little surprise, considering the incredible cast of stars attached to the title. Here’s what you need to know, then, about ITV’s latest offering to the telly gods. What’s the plot of The Confessions Of Frannie Langton? Based on Sara Collins’ award-winning novel of the same name, which is set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, this powerful drama follows the eponymous Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham.

There, though, events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found dead in their beds and Frannie is accused of a murder she can’t remember.

Dragged away to prison, Frannie – now in the vice like grip of a laudanum addiction – attempts to piece together the events of that night, but finds herself completely unable to recall what happened. All she knows for sure is that she loved Marguerite, passionately, and cannot believe she would have ever done anything to hurt her. But if not Frannie, then who committed the double murder? And why? And, perhaps most importantly, why have they decided to set Frannie up as their scapegoat? Who is set to star in The Confessions Of Frannie Langton? Karla-Simone Spence leads the cast in the role of Frannie Langton, the drama’s young protagonist born into a life of slavery who is fighting to tell her own story. “It’s an absolute honour and dream to bring to life the intelligent, forward thinking, resilient woman that is Frannie Langton,” says the Wannabe star. “Her journey truly is extraordinary and that’s all thanks to Sara Collins’ incredible writing of three-dimensional women. I hold Frannie dear to my heart and I’m really looking forward to unleashing her with Andrea Harkin and our talented cast.”

Sophie Cookson stars opposite Karla-Simone Spence in The Confessions Of Frannie Langton.

Spence is joined by The Trial Of Christine Keeler’s Sophie Cookson, who is taking on the role of Madame Marguerite Benham. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining The Confessions Of Frannie Langton,” says the actor. “Sara Collins has written an evocative, haunting script with complex, multi-faceted women at its heart. I’m delighted to be working with [director] Andrea Harkin again and an incredibly talented group of creatives.”

Meanwhile, Redemption’s Patrick Martins will star as Laddie Lightning, and Stephen Campbell Moore, who viewers will have seen most recently in War Of The Worlds, is set to step into the shoes of George Benham. Steven MacIntosh and Henry Pettigrew are also set to dazzle in the historically authentic drama. What are people saying about The Confessions Of Frannie Langton? Greg Brenman and Rebecca de Souza, who are serving as executive producers on this series, say: “Sara Collins’ stunning adaptation of her own novel has attracted the most wonderful cast. We are thrilled to be working with an ensemble of established, emerging and brand-new talent. And with the brilliant Andrea Harkin directing, we couldn’t be happier.”

Sara Collins’ novel has been praised by the likes of Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo.

Collins, for her part, has said that she’s over the moon with ITV’s casting choices for its adaptation of her novel. “So many authors write with their dream cast in mind so I was delighted at our table read to discover that ITV and the producers and director had assembled mine!” she says. “This is an electric cast and I can’t wait to see their work. Every moment of watching them prepare their performances has been wonderful.” When can we watch The Confessions Of Frannie Langton? The four-part drama has begun filming in Yorkshire, which leads us to suspect that it will hit our screens in late 2021/early 2022 at the very soonest. Anyone else champing at the bit to sink their teeth into this one?

