Attitudes around sexual assault within elite private schools – and the boys who attend them – have long been a source of concern here in the UK. And with violence against women on the rise, many experts believe that education about respect, healthy relationships and healthy sex would help combat this. Now Consent, a provocative new drama, is set to tackle where these behaviours might stem from: porn, lack of sex education and conversations around consent. Here’s what you need to know. What is Consent about? Consent is set in a fictional private school – the kind that teaches the future leaders of the country. For years, it was a single-sex school, but has recently added female students to its Sixth Form, all of whom are aspiring to join the list of famous alumni.

As per the synopsis, “Archie is the embodiment of the school – white, wealthy and academically a high achiever. The rules of Archie’s social media and online existence are set by a lad culture he doesn’t really feel he belongs to. And porn culture dominates how the boys talk about and describe imagined, exaggerated encounters with girls – even in spite of the fact that most of them have probably never even had sex yet in real life.” It continues: “Meanwhile, Natalie has won herself a scholarship to attend the school. Black, working-class and clever, she and Archie instantly bond. Natalie is the outsider that Archie feels himself in part to be. “Then, one night at a party it all comes to a head. Boundaries are crossed, trust is broken, and nothing will ever be the same between them. But how will the school deal with the accusation Natalie makes against one of their own?”

Consent promises to weave an all-too-familiar horror story.

It all brings to mind the comments that Anthea Sully – the CEO of White Ribbon, a charity that engages with men and boys to prevent violence against women before it starts – previously made to Stylist. “There’s a need to work with young people so they are aware of what behaviours are acceptable and what are not,” she said. “Schools are a key place for this work to be undertaken, and there’s just not enough investment there at the moment.” Who stars in Consent? Lashay Anderson takes the lead in Consent as Natalie, while Tom Victor stars as Archie.

The cast also includes Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper), Ty Tennant (House Of The Dragon), Denzel Baidoo (Screw) and Alex Heath (The Serpent Queen). What are people saying about Consent? Bafta-winner Aysha Rafaele (The Left Behind, Murdered By My Father) serves as executive producer on this project. Speaking about the impact she hopes it will have, she says: “School should be a safe, nurturing space – the statistics, however, suggest that too often it can be a very toxic environment. “We hope our bold, authentic depiction of the teenage experience will resonate with many young people and will start a conversation about what kind of education a generation entirely permeated by a relentless online reality might actually need.”

Meanwhile, Emma Dennis-Edwards, who wrote the drama, adds: “While researching Consent I was shocked but not entirely surprised about the culture of toxic masculinity and misogyny explored within the drama. “And, while social media has proved to be an amazing tool for young people to express themselves socially and politically, it must also take some of the responsibility for the misogyny and sexual harassment that has become almost commonplace in our schools. “I’m incredibly proud to have authored this single drama for Channel 4, a broadcaster well known for bold, boundary-breaking, hard-hitting television, and telling this story and acting in it alongside some of Britain’s finest upcoming talent has been a pleasure and privilege.” When and where can we watch Consent? Consent will air at 10pm on 7 February on Channel 4.

