Scandinavia might reign supreme on the happiness scale, but those levels of joy and jubilee don’t seem to be seeping into the Nordic noir genre just yet. Boasting dark narratives, murky settings, troubled protagonists and grotesque crimes aplenty, these gripping dramas have captivated and unsettled audiences for a very long time now – not to mention inspired us all to invest in a few good pieces of knitwear. Of course, there’s far more to Scandi TV than grisly murders and bleak snowy landscapes; just check out our pick of the best Scandi comedy series if you don’t believe us. Still, though, we yearn for yet more twisted tales from Scandinavian shores – which is why our ears pricked up when we learned that Netflix has an unusual new noir on the way.

Copenhagen Cowboy promises to be a very different kind of Nordic noir.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about Copenhagen Cowboy. What’s the plot of Copenhagen Cowboy? Despite what the name suggests, Copenhagen Cowboy is a female-driven drama that takes place in Copenhagen’s criminal underworld. Or should that be… netherworld? That’s right; unlike so many Nordic noirs, this thrill-inducing and neon-drenched series absolutely cannot be described as stark and hyperrealistic. Quite the opposite, in fact, as it follows its enigmatic heroine, Miu, as she escapes a lifetime of servitude and embarks on an odyssey through the natural and the supernatural.

“On the verge of a new beginning, she traverses the ominous landscape of Copenhagen’s criminal netherworld,” promises the official synopsis. “And, searching for justice and enacting vengeance, she encounters her nemesis, Rakel.” It adds: “The past ultimately transforms and defines their future, as the two women discover they are not alone – they are many.” Watch the trailer for Copenhagen Cowboy below:

Honestly? We’re already hooked. Who stars in Copenhagen Cowboy? Angela Bundalovic and Lola Corfixen take the lead in Copenhagen Cowboy as Miu and Rakel respectively. They are joined by a stellar cast of talented actors, including: Zlatko Buric as Miroslav

Andreas Lykke Jørgensen as Nicklas

Jason Hendil-Forssell as Chiang

LiIi Zhang as Mother Hulda

Dragana Milutinovic as Rosella Who are the forces behind Copenhagen Cowboy? Created and directed by Nicolas Winding Refn of Drive, Pusher and The Neon Demon fame, this six-part series was co-written by a team of talented women, including Sara Isabella Jonsson (Persona Non Grata, Miss Osaka), Johanne Algren (Holiday, Kamikaze) and Mona Masri (Snabba Cash).

Is it any wonder so many people are counting down the days until this thriller lands on Netflix? Copenhagen Cowboy will become available for streaming on 5 January 2023.

