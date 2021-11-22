There’s something about a hard-hitting drama and Keeley Hawes that just simply works. With starring roles in It’s A Sin, Line Of Duty, Finding Alice and Bodyguard, Hawes has become known for her varied (and all very excellent) portrayals in some of BBC’s biggest dramas. Now, we’re brimming with excitement at the prospect of seeing her hit the small screen again soon in Crossfire, BBC One’s recently announced drama.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest series.

What’s the plot of Crossfire? Crossfire is set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands and focuses on Jo (Hawes), who is enjoying a relaxing holiday until all hell breaks loose in a life-changing sequence of events. The synopsis reads: “Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s (Hawes) world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex. Gunmen, out for revenge, have, in an instant, turned a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell. “A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired.”

Who will star in Crossfire? Crossfire will star Josette Simon (Small Axe, Riviera), Anneika Rose (Deadwater Fell, Line of Duty), Lee Ingleby (The A Word, The Serpent Queen), Daniel Ryan (The Bay, Home Fires) and Vikash Bhai (The Stranger, Limbo). It will also star Hugo Silva (Nasdrovia, The Cook of Castamar), Alba Brunet (Operation Mincemeat, Paraiso), Shalisha James-Davis (Alex Rider, I May Destroy You) and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens).

What are people saying about Crossfire? The series is created and written by Louise Doughty (author of Apple Tree Yard) and is her first original series for television. Speaking about the upcoming series, she says: “This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event – a gun attack on the hotel where they are staying. In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas: and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends - and herself – at risk. I’m fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure and I couldn’t be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions and the BBC and to have the amazing Keeley Hawes in the star role.” Talking about the role, Hawes says: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club. Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.” Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama also says: “Louise’s scripts crackle with adrenalin, intrigue and secrets kept among a long-standing group of friends. But amidst the action and emotion, Crossfire explores the consequences of the secrets we keep, the risks we take and the lies we tell to conceal them. This is a startling original piece of writing. We are thrilled to be working again with Louise and Dancing Ledge Productions, and to be welcoming back the unmissable Keeley Hawes to BBC One.”

When will Crossfire be available to watch on TV? Filming has just begun on the three-part series, so while we don’t have an official release date, we can expect more announcements and first look imagery soon. Watch this space for updates.

