If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s good psychological thrillers.

From The Secret She Keeps and The Sister to The Third Day and The Undoing, 2020 gave us plenty of brilliant series to keep us hooked on the genre.

As we look forward to 2021 and beyond, that trend shows no sign of stopping. Already we’ve heard news of some brilliant psychological thrillers set to debut this year, including Amy Adams’ upcoming Netflix series The Woman In The Window and Elisabeth Moss’ Shining Girls, which is currently in production.