Daisy Jones & The Six has a dazzling new trailer, and we’re already hooked

Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, it feels like we’ve been waiting forever for Prime Video’s much-anticipated new series, Daisy Jones & The Six. And now, at long last, we have a teaser trailer for the glittering production – the story of which was absolutely inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s live performance of their album The Dance, which marked the return of the band in 1997 after their album Tango In The Night a decade earlier.

“When I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie [Nicks] sing Landslide,” says Reid in a post for Reese Witherspoon’s book club, Hello Sunshine. “How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them.”

“I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh,” Reid adds. The trailer captures all of this energy perfectly. It’s serving 70s glam rock, it’s delivering major Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham vibes, and it, quite honestly, has left us desperate for more. Watch the trailer for Daisy Jones & The Six below:

Intrigued? Of course you are. Here’s what you need to know, then, about the series. What’s Daisy Jones & The Six all about? Daisy Jones & The Six charts the whirlwind rise of an iconic glitter rock group and their talented lead singer – only for the group to dramatically call it quits after a sold-out show at Chicago’s Soldier Field. Why, though? Why did the band really rip apart at the seams? Well, jumping the action to a few decades later, this series sees the band members finally agree to reveal the truth.

Basically, go in expecting plenty of rock’n’roll drama, some glamourous scandals, plenty of empowered women doing their thing, and an under-riding current of heartbreak and loss. Who stars in Daisy Jones & The Six? Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough, Peaky Blinders’ Sam Claflin and actor and singer Suki Waterhouse,lead the cast as Daisy Jones, Billy Dunne, and Karen Sirko respectively. They’re joined by: Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne

Will Harrison as Graham Dunne

Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rhodes

Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson

Tom Wright as Teddy Price

Jacqueline Obradors as Lucia Timothy Olyphant, meanwhile, makes a special guest appearance as Rod Reyes. What about the music for Daisy Jones & The Six? Don’t worry, everybody; a whopping 24 original songs have been written exclusively for the series (by Grammy-nominated producer Blake Mills, no less) and recorded by the cast. And, while Regret Me – which is featured in the trailer – will be released as part of the fictional band’s 11-song debut album, Aurora, when the show premieres, the single is available to listen to on repeat now. Just in case, y’know, that was something you also wanted to do…

Honestly, that little earworm is going to be stuck in our heads for the rest of the day. When will Daisy Jones & The Six be available for streaming? Daisy Jones & The Six will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 3 March. Will you be watching?

