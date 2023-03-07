How Daisy Jones & The Six takes us beyond the femme fatale trope

Bestselling book Daisy Jones & The Six has been given the page-to-screen treatment, and in terms of both entertainment and empowerment value, it’s got it all. Set in 1970s LA, with all the charm, nostalgia and sexism that comes with that, the series – and the book, written by Taylor Jenkins Reid – doesn’t shy away from the double standards present in Hollywood between men and women back then, some of which still exist to this day. The show also contains a specific key component: the femme fatale. Daisy Jones (played on the show by Riley Keough) is a fractured, beautiful woman whose charisma and songwriting skills simultaneously define and shake up the already-brilliant rock band The Six’s rising star. Her all-consuming relationship with lead singer Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) provides the fire that solidifies their success and brings about the band’s downfall. But while these storylines and characters are a big reason for the book and TV show’s cult following, I couldn’t help but fall in love with the women on the sidelines of the drama. The ones that are fighting other battles against the backdrop of the social pressures and discrimination that came with being a woman in the 1970s – some of which we still deal with today. The impact of their plotlines prove that it’s always worth looking past the femme fatale, no matter how bewitching she may be.

Warning: this article contains spoilers.

First up, the band’s keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse) is the only female member of a six-person band – until Keough’s Daisy shows up, that is. She doesn’t shy away from calling out the sexist tropes and expectations of being a woman in the entertainment industry, let alone in a band in the 1970s. After beginning a relationship with bandmate Graham, she calls out the double standard of being called “the girlfriend in The Six”, wanting to keep her relationship secret as she’d “worked too hard” to be reduced in the minds of fans and the public as just someone else’s partner. In the book, Karen also describes dressing in her brother’s clothes when trying out for bands, in order to be “taken seriously” as a musician. But most interestingly, Karen grapples with the fact that she doesn’t want to be a mother or to be married. Even in the band’s world of excess, drugs and partying, it’s still assumed that “settling down” with a husband and children was the eventual expectation of women, including Karen. After all, 1970 was the peak era for marriage – 80% of women were married by age 25 (in 2022, 20.8% of women aged 20-24 were married). Karen, played with flair and cool by Waterhouse, plays an integral role in bringing home a few of the many injustices that came with being a woman then, and now, when it comes to both careers and relationships.

Much more than a clichéd romantic “nemesis” for Daisy, Billy’s partner Camila (Camila Morrone) brings a warmth and vulnerability to the “wronged woman” trope. The strength and integrity that her character (and Morrone’s performance) brings to the screen means that we see past the typical “dump him” knee-jerk reaction that may come with a partner’s temptation towards infidelity, as Billy’s relationship with Daisy becomes both closer and more complicated. Camila’s storyline is defined by the compassion she shows to both Billy and Daisy – even in the face of the threat their connection poses to her family and relationship. Instead, Camila chooses to be a friend to Daisy as she faces addiction and self-esteem issues.

Camila (Camila Morrone) is a brilliantly complex character.

The TV series doesn’t shy away from the pain caused by Billy and Daisy’s relationship; in fact, producers have admitted to “heightening” the drama on screen. And yet, refreshingly, we don’t once see Camila vilify or punish Daisy for her behaviour or lean into the patriarchal habit of solely blaming a woman involved in infidelity. Instead, Camila endeavours to support Daisy when she can and is a steadfast partner to Billy. Her rationale is explained in the novel – she believes in the man her husband can be, and she is going to believe in the life she wants with him, come “hell or high water”. While this behaviour and enduring belief must be incredibly difficult to maintain under the circumstances, her approach is compelling to watch, if heartbreaking at the same time.

Daisy’s best friend Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be) is given a larger role in the TV series than the book – a stellar decision all around, and her storyline could’ve used even more airtime. While acting as an anchor and almost surrogate mother to Daisy, Simone also navigates her own bumpy route to commercial success in the entertainment industry. As a queer Black woman – sitting at the intersection of homophobia, racism and sexism within the music industry – we see her tasked with the weight of hiding her relationship with her partner, Bernie, in order to garner more success as a disco singer.

Nabiyah Be (Simone) is one of the incredible women at the centre of this series.

Although part of her character is dedicated to supporting Daisy, it is incredibly interesting, not to mention powerful, to see Simone grapple with her principles in this way, as she tries to decide what personal costs she’s willing to pay to make her dreams come true – against the backdrop of a hellish amount of industry discrimination. So while fans of Jenkins Reid’s book and newcomers alike may be drawn by Daisy Jones to the new TV series, I’m confident that they will stay for the incredible stories told by the women that surround her. Daisy Jones & The Six is now streaming on Prime Video.

