This Country creator and star Daisy May Cooper is set to provide us with some much-needed comic relief in Sky One’s new dating show.
Daisy May Cooper has helped many of us laugh our way through lockdown.
Whether you’ve recently revisited her Bafta-winning comedy series This Country, been following her hilarious videos on Instagram, or applauding her powerful (yet still very funny) message to Boris Johnson, you’ll know what we mean when we call her a bit of a hero.
So we’re of course excited to check out her new Sky series, Dating No Filter.
You may also like
Why Daisy May Cooper’s question for Boris Johnson is going viral
The new reality show will see pairs of singletons sent on first dates, with intertwined quick-witted commentary from comedians including Cooper, Joel Dommett, Josh Widdicombe, Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell, Susan Wokoma, Tom Lucy, Rosie Jones, Judi Love, Chunkz and Yung Filly.
The singletons will be treated to a range of activities to try to break the ice, from axe throwing and ballroom dancing to pole dancing and a visit to a goat farm. And the comedians will pair up to watch and weigh in on the dates, giving unfiltered observations on every awkward interaction and heartwarming moment as they root for love to conquer all.
Cooper, who is paired with Wokoma, said in a statement: “I cannot tell you the amount of times Susie and I have been sat in Wetherspoons pissed on Pinot analysing other people’s cringey Tinder dates. Now we’re getting paid for it…..honestly can’t believe it.”
Wokoma added: “It’s absolutely criminal to call laughing at dates with my closest pal Daisy, work! I can’t wait for everyone to watch us crying with hysterics at the weird world of dating.”
It sounds like exactly the kind of low-risk, comic relief that, let’s face it, we could all do with right now. And we don’t have long to wait.
Dating No Filter is coming to Sky One and TV streaming service Now TV from 25 February 2021.
Images: Getty
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…