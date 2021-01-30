You may also like Why Daisy May Cooper’s question for Boris Johnson is going viral

The new reality show will see pairs of singletons sent on first dates, with intertwined quick-witted commentary from comedians including Cooper, Joel Dommett, Josh Widdicombe, Tom Allen, Suzi Ruffell, Susan Wokoma, Tom Lucy, Rosie Jones, Judi Love, Chunkz and Yung Filly. The singletons will be treated to a range of activities to try to break the ice, from axe throwing and ballroom dancing to pole dancing and a visit to a goat farm. And the comedians will pair up to watch and weigh in on the dates, giving unfiltered observations on every awkward interaction and heartwarming moment as they root for love to conquer all.

Dating No Filter: Susie Wokoma joins Daisy May Cooper on the new comedy series.

Cooper, who is paired with Wokoma, said in a statement: “I cannot tell you the amount of times Susie and I have been sat in Wetherspoons pissed on Pinot analysing other people’s cringey Tinder dates. Now we’re getting paid for it…..honestly can’t believe it.” Wokoma added: “It’s absolutely criminal to call laughing at dates with my closest pal Daisy, work! I can’t wait for everyone to watch us crying with hysterics at the weird world of dating.”

It sounds like exactly the kind of low-risk, comic relief that, let’s face it, we could all do with right now. And we don’t have long to wait. Dating No Filter is coming to Sky One and TV streaming service Now TV from 25 February 2021.

