Everybody loves a bit of Gogglebox and First Dates, right? As far as reality series go, they both give an honest and relatable look at ordinary people living in a tricky world. They’re comforting television at its best, and we know we can always rely on them for a few laughs and maybe even a few emotional tears along the way. That’s why Sky’s new dating show, Dating Unfiltered, is well worth a watch in lockdown.

Dating Unfiltered sees pairs of singletons sent on first dates, intertwined with quick-witted commentary from pairs of comedians including Daisy May Cooper and Susan Wokoma, Joel Dommett and Tom Lucy, and Chunkz and Yung Filly. The singletons are treated to a range of activities to try to break the ice, from axe throwing and ballroom dancing to pole dancing and a visit to a goat farm. The comedians watch the first dates and weigh in on them, giving unfiltered observations on every awkward interaction and heartwarming moment as they root for love to conquer all. Watch a clip of Dating Unfiltered

In the first episode, we see Cooper, Wokoma and their fellow comedians react to two dates: Sami and Nicole, and Lewis and Frankie. Along the way, they learn about Lewis’ foot fetish (“I’m not about to start salt and pepper-ing up a foot and start eating it… but if your foot is good, I might be obliged to put it in my mouth”). They are also silenced when Nicole walks out half way through her date after Sami tells her: “I don’t care about your opinion.”

It’s funny, it’s outrageous, it’s a little bit trashy and it’s exactly what we need right now for a bit of a giggle in lockdown. We also get to hear a bit about the comedians’ own dating histories, such as May’s hilarious reflections on an ex who had a foot fetish. If (like me) you’re a single person in lockdown, it’s good to know that there are plenty of other people going through the same bizarre ups and downs in modern dating. Dating No Filter airs Thursday 25 February at 10pm on Sky One and Now TV.

