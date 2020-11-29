David Lynch fans, we’ve got some exciting Netflix-related news for you
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Twin Peaks creator David Lynch is reportedly working on a new series for Netflix – here’s everything we know so far.
If there’s one piece of news we always love to see, it’s the announcement of a new Netflix project. Although it may take a while for a show to make it to our screens after it’s announced, there’s still something so exciting about knowing that new material is on its way.
So when we heard that famed filmmaker and screenwriter David Lynch is working on a new series for the streaming platform, it’s safe to say we were intrigued.
Although the Twin Peaks creator is yet to confirm the news, industry title Production Weekly have listed a currently untitled Lynch project in their weekly update of projects going into production across both film and TV.
According to What’s On Netflix, the show – which currently has the working title Wisteria – will see Lynch take on the role of both writer and director. Sabrina S. Sutherland – who worked with Lynch on Twin Peaks: Missing Pieces in 2014 – will join the project as a producer.
We don’t know much more about what we can expect from this new project, but we do know that the show will be released on Netflix and will enter production in May 2021, so hopefully we’ll get some more details in the first half of next year.
If this new project does make its way to Netflix, it won’t be the first time Lynch has worked with the streaming platform. In 2017, his short film What Did Jack Do? – a slightly strange and weirdly captivating short film and “crime mystery drama” about a detective interrogating a monkey – premiered on Netflix.
He also worked as executive producer on the Netflix original documentary My Beautiful Broken Brain, which follows a young woman recovering from a haemorrhagic stroke.
Although we don’t know much about this new project for the time being, if it’s anything like Lynch’s previous work, we could be in for a real TV treat.
As fans of Lynch will know, the filmmaker and screenwriter is famed for his strange, mind-bending style – and we can’t wait to learn more about what his latest project has in store.
Image: Getty