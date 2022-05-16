Just as we’ve all been collectively basking in the excellent news that Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor in Doctor Who, the BBC has announced that more treats are to be sent our way. Whether you’re an avid watcher of the famed Russell T Davies series or not, chances are that you’re aware of some of the more iconic Doctors who have graced our screens. And while we won’t get into that long-winded debate here, there’s no denying that David Tennant was one of the standout performances as the Doctor.

Well, it’s now been confirmed by the BBC that Tennant and his trusty sidekick Catherine Tate will be returning to Doctor Who for the show’s 60th anniversary special. Filming is currently underway and scenes are being finalised as we speak, but we have a little while to wait as they’re not due to air until 2023.

The Doctor and Donna Noble (Tate) pairing was an iconic duo, not least because of their incredible humour, drama and on-screen chemistry. But in a heartbreaking twist, the Doctor had to wipe Donna’s memory, making her forget him, in order to save her life. He did leave her family with a warning, though, that if she were to ever remember, she would die. What a plot-twist, right? It sure shook up Doctor Who fans everywhere and signaled an end to the duo we all came to know and love. But the real question on our minds now is, if the two are to come face-to-face again – how will this end for Donna? Will she actually die or is there a way around this long-term curse the Doctor mentioned? After all these years, what is it exactly that’s bringing them together again? We’ll just have to tune in and see.

Speaking about the recent exciting news, showrunner Russell T Davies, says: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening? “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

If you cast your mind back to Tennant’s last episode and that final sequence – that was both haunting and terribly emotional – we see him undergoing the regeneration into the 11th Doctor, Matt Smith. Tennant played the role of the 10th Doctor from 2005 to 2010 and, in his final scene, he said: “I don’t want to go,” as he slowly disappears from the Tardis. Well, it seems like now we’ve all got what we wanted – a Tennant return. While we don’t know any details about what these 60th-anniversary scenes will look like, we have a feeling they’re going to be special. We most recently saw Tennant in BBC One’s Around The World In 80 Days and he’s set to hit our screens soon in ITV’s Litvinenko and BBC’s upcoming thriller Inside Man. Hopefully, those can fill the Tennant-shaped void in our TV schedules until this awaited Doctor Who episode in 2023. Watch this space for updates.

